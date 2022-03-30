Messi joins the world of cryptocurrencies

Lionel Messi is a figure in the world of football, which is why it is so significant that he has decided to enter the world of cryptocurrencies, because it will make millions of people around the planet pay attention to a sector hitherto unknown to them.

Messi has signed a $20 million deal with Socios.com with the aim of being the brand’s global ambassador.

Socios.com is a website that allows fans of certain soccer teams to make club decisions with tokens for each one.

Apparently the transaction will not involve cryptocurrencies, but when Messi left for the Paris-Saint Germain club, he received several Socios.com fan tokens as part of his registration fee.

These tokens are a type of cryptocurrency that represents different sports teams, and allows fans to participate in small decisions. They can comment on the template, or on the songs to celebrate goals, among others. Each team will post surveys in the socio.com app and members will be able to vote with their opinion. There are already several teams participating, both soccer and football, hockey, basketball and more.

The operation is simple: we install the app, we buy tokens with real money and we can start participating by supporting the desired team.

While the teams get into the world of cryptocurrencies, some governments do not see it with good eyes. In December, the United Kingdom banned two advertisements promoting the Arsenal FC fan token, citing that it did not correctly expose the risks involved in buying the cryptocurrency.