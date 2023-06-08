Messi in MLS: Impact on the Apple TV season pass

A strategic partnership between Apple and MLS

Since June 2022, Apple has entered into a long-term partnership with MLS to broadcast all league games through the Apple TV app.

This 10-year strategic partnership has provided soccer fans with a unique experience and fueled audience growth.

The Apple TV MLS Season Pass, available for $14.99 a month or $49 for the rest of the season, has been a hit with fans.

Exclusive discounts for Apple TV+ subscribers

As part of this collaboration, Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy special discounts on the MLS season pass.

- Advertisement -

For just $12.99 a month or $39 for the rest of the season, fans can access every game live through the Apple TV app.

This exclusive offer has been a draw for soccer fans and has driven subscriber acquisition.

- Advertisement -

Messi in MLS drives growth for Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass

The possible transfer of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami not only has an impact on the pitch, but also on Apple’s streaming platform.

With its arrival, a significant increase in demand for the Apple TV MLS season pass is expected.

Messi is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, and his worldwide popularity could attract a new soccer fan base in the United States.

The emotion in the MLS before the possible arrival of Messi

For its part, Major League Soccer has expressed its excitement over the possible addition of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the league stated: “We are pleased that Lionel Messi has declared that he intends to join Inter Miami and Major League Soccer this summer. Although work remains to finalize a formal agreement, we look forward to welcoming one of the greatest footballers of all time to our League.”

Lionel Messi’s impact on MLS and the Apple TV season pass

The possible signing of Lionel Messi by Inter Miami of the MLS has generated great expectation in the world of soccer.

In addition to his impact on the league and the growth of the sport in the United States, there is an additional element that has captured everyone’s attention: Messi could receive a share of the revenue generated by the MLS season pass on Apple TV.

This strategic partnership between Apple and MLS has revolutionized the way fans enjoy live soccer and created a unique fan experience.

With Messi on board, Apple TV’s MLS season pass is expected to see a significant boost in its subscriber count.

The excitement in MLS is palpable at the prospect of welcoming one of the greatest soccer players of all time to the league.