Meta’s efforts to make Messenger feel safe continue to make progress, as they recently released an update that will let users sending temporary messages in encrypted chats know if one of the chat members has taken a screenshot. screen to conversation.

And how will you see those notifications?

Since 2019, the function of temporary messages was available in Messenger chats, but now those who use encrypted chats will be able to enjoy this feature. All of this was an effort by Meta to make these users feel much safer on the social network.

And today, that feeling of security will increase even more. Because users will be notified when someone screenshots a temporary message that has been sent in the encrypted chat.

Thus, the notification will appear as a small text at the bottom of the chat indicating which of the members took the screenshot.

What other new updates does Messenger bring?

Via Pixabay

In addition to notifications for encrypted chats, Meta brought a lot of news that will make more than one excited. Here we mention the improvements that have included:

GIFs and Stickers.

Answers.

Being able to react with the variety of emojis present in Messenger.

Writing indicators that will notify you when one of your members is writing a message.

Forward messages to other users.

Save media files.

Edit videos.

These updates to end-to-end encrypted chats may seem simple, but together they provide the ability to interact in closer and more unique ways. And this could be a significant advance if the company decides to make the encrypted messaging feature the default.

What are the challenges of Meta to be able to apply end-to-end encryption?

Several privacy experts and enthusiasts for encrypted messages consider that returning to this default option would be ideal, since it will improve the privacy of users in many aspects.

However, Meta also presents complaints from another group of people who consider that encrypting messages would not bring anything positive, since it would not allow fighting against child abuse and tracking criminal activities.

Faced with this avalanche of opinions, Antigone Davis (head of Meta security), assured that they are working as best as possible to continue providing protection to their users. And that’s why they don’t plan to turn on end-to-end encryption until 2023. They want to take their time and make everything work the way it should because they just want to provide security and privacy for everyone.