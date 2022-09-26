HomeSocial NetworksFacebookMessenger Signal wants to use a proxy block in Iran to overturn...

Messenger Signal wants to use a proxy block in Iran to overturn it

Social NetworksFacebookTwitterWhatsAppTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
messenger signal wants to use a proxy block in iran.jpg
messenger signal wants to use a proxy block in iran.jpg
- Advertisement -

Iran has blocked even more internet services since unrest over the death of a detained young woman. Signal can still be used via proxy.

- Advertisement -

messenger Signal referred to an emergency workaround that would allow the services to continue to be used even in the event of blockages, as is currently the case in Iran. The regime there recently blocked access to various messenger services such as WhatsApp and Instagram, the last major social network still available there.

What is the best platform to offer exclusive content?

- Advertisement -

The reason for the blocking of the Internet are loud public protests after a young woman died in custody of the vice squad. 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested on September 13 because her headscarf had slipped. According to the authorities, the young woman then suffered a fatal heart attack on September 16. According to independent reports, officers repeatedly banged the woman’s head bloody against immovable structures. Since then, Iranians have been protesting in numerous cities against the oppression in their own country.

In response to the protests, Iran has blocked more internet services after having previously blocked most social networks. Now the Messenger Signal is one of them. In a blog post, the new Signal President Meredith Whittaker points to a workaround. Signal had already shown the solution in February 2021 during a similar situation in Iran. At that time, Signal was also blocked in China.

Signal guide for proxy servers

However, the emergency workaround requires the use of a proxy server on which Docker, Docker Compose and git can be installed via SSH access. The server must also have a domain name, a pure IP address is not enough. Detailed instructions on how to install the proxy can be found in the Signals blog post, which also explains how to share the existence of the proxy.

also read

Dina Litovsky/Redux/laif

MIT Technology Review
- Advertisement -

However, the problem might be that most messengers and social networks such as Facebook or Twitter are no longer available in Iran. This also makes it difficult to spread this signal workaround.


(fds)

Spotify recognizes vulnerability in its platform

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Intel Core i9-13900K outperforms all single-thread CPUs on PassMark

The Core i9-13900K is the newest processor in Intel's enthusiast lineup. Recently, the...
Tech News

An app that helps parents to know when their children enter or leave school and other things

For clear reasons of security and protection, many good parents want to have information...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.