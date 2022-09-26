Messenger Signal wants to use a proxy block in Iran to overturn it

Iran has ed even more internet services since unrest over the death of a detained young woman. Signal can still be used via .

- Advertisement -

Signal referred to an emergency workaround that would allow the services to continue to be used even in the event of blockages, as is currently the case in Iran. The regime there recently blocked access to various messenger services such as WhatsApp and Instagram, the last major social network still available there.

- Advertisement -

The reason for the blocking of the Internet are loud public protests after a young woman died in custody of the vice squad. 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested on September 13 because her headscarf had slipped. According to the authorities, the young woman then suffered a fatal heart attack on September 16. According to independent reports, officers repeatedly banged the woman’s head bloody against immovable structures. Since then, Iranians have been protesting in numerous cities against the oppression in their own country.

In response to the protests, Iran has blocked more internet services after having previously blocked most social networks. Now the Messenger Signal is one of them. In a blog post, the new Signal President Meredith Whittaker points to a workaround. Signal had already shown the solution in February 2021 during a similar situation in Iran. At that time, Signal was also blocked in China.

Signal guide for proxy servers

However, the emergency workaround requires the use of a proxy server on which Docker, Docker Compose and git can be installed via SSH access. The server must also have a domain name, a pure IP address is not enough. Detailed instructions on how to install the proxy can be found in the Signals blog post, which also explains how to share the existence of the proxy.

also read MIT Technology Review

- Advertisement -

However, the problem might be that most messengers and social networks such as Facebook or Twitter are no longer available in Iran. This also makes it difficult to spread this signal workaround.



(fds)

