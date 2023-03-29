Messages that self-destruct in WhatsApp improve with this new option

- Advertisement -

Little by little WhatsApp is improving its service to the functionality of a messaging platform that does not stop growing. For example, we know that very soon we will be able to edit on WhatsApp. And now we have learned of another very interesting improvement. One of the most anticipated novelties of WhatsApp were the messages that self-destruct. A very flexible function to communicate with others. And very soon this tool will improve. How could it be otherwise, they have been the guys from WaBetaInfo, a portal specialized in everything related to WhatsApp, and they have found a novelty that will arrive very soon on the platform. WhatsApp will offer you more time s in messages that self-destruct In this way, and as reported by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on an improvement that will allow you to choose 15 new durations in messages that self-destruct so that the user has a greater number of options at your reach. From the looks of it, they have found this improvement in the beta version of WhatsApp for desktop, so it is coming very soon. As usual, this new tool is not yet available, but WaBetaInfo has used TestFlight, a tool that allows you to access features under development. Thanks to this we can know how it works. WhatsApp currently supports three durations for the disappearance of messages: 24 hours, 7 days and 90 days. But the platform is going to add a good number of options for you to choose from. Now, we will have the following options: 1 year, 180 days, 60 days, 30 days, 21 days, 14 days, 6 days, 5 days, 4 days, 3 days, 2 days, 12 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours and 1 hour. Undoubtedly, a more than remarkable improvement that will allow us to choose from a wide range of times when sending messages that self-destruct on WhatsApp. Of course, at the moment there is no need to launch bells on the fly since we are facing a new function in development. We don’t know when it will arrive on WhatsApp for Android and iOS (let’s remember that it has been discovered in the desktop version of the messaging platform), so we will have to be a little patient. But the fact that it has appeared in the web version makes it clear that WhatsApp is working on an improvement that will allow you to extend the range of time that a self-destructing message lasts. Now, all we have to do is wait for them to update the application with this novelty… >