Merger: Google unites Maps and Waze team to reduce development costs

After announcing the arrival of Wazer for Android Automotive, Google is making changes to the structure of the application’s development team. Now she will work together with the person responsible for Google Maps. The idea is that both exchange experiences to reduce costs and make both Waze and Maps more efficient.
According to The Verge, the initiative was announced by Caroline Bourdeau, head of public relations for Waze in a statement where it is said:
By bringing the Waze team into Geo’s portfolio of real-world mapping products such as Google Maps, Google Earth and Street View, the teams will benefit from greater technical collaboration.
The merger will begin on December 9, but something like this was already expected to happen, after all, Waze was acquired by Google in 2013 for more than US$ 1 billion and, since then, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, has been working to make the most productive company and facing pressure from investors to reduce costs.
This seems to have been the best way found by Pichai to make Waze more profitable. Furthermore, this decision is expected to affect other Google products as the app’s 500 employees are expected to become part of the Geo project, which is responsible for overseeing Maps, Earth and Street View.
Finally, Caroline Bourdeau declared:
Google remains deeply committed to Waze’s unique brand, its beloved app, and its thriving community of volunteers and users.
Thus, we believe that the merger will not bring major changes to the application, as it is used by more than 151 million people every month. On the other hand, we expect Google to integrate more and more useful information from Maps into Waze to make it more complete.
