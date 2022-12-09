Merger: Google unites Maps and Waze team to reduce development costs

After announcing the arrival of Wazer for Android Automotive, Google is making changes to the structure of the application’s development team. Now she will work together with the person responsible for Google Maps. The idea is that both exchange experiences to reduce costs and make both Waze and Maps more efficient.

According to The Verge, the initiative was announced by Caroline Bourdeau, head of public relations for Waze in a statement where it is said:

By bringing the Waze team into Geo’s portfolio of real-world mapping products such as Google Maps, Google Earth and Street View, the teams will benefit from greater technical collaboration.

The merger will begin on December 9, but something like this was already expected to happen, after all, Waze was acquired by Google in 2013 for more than US$ 1 billion and, since then, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, has been working to make the most productive company and facing pressure from investors to reduce costs.