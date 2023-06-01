Mercusys highlights the main signal repeaters for those looking for value for money

- Advertisement -

Mercusys, a brand in the connectivity segment, points out that users of residential or corporate Wi-Fi connections can improve the quality of the Internet signal through a cheap and simple device: the repeater. This device can capture the signal emitted by the router and retransmit it to other rooms in the place. According to the manufacturer, its signal repeaters have some interesting features that can be taken advantage of by the user, such as LED indicators that help to find the best location for optimal performance. Although the signal can reach more areas, the power is affected and may limit the speed depending on the distance.

Despite this, signal repeaters have the main advantage of being easy to install and configure, so anyone can install it at home or business without much difficulty. Some models support features such as access point mode, router mode, or client mode, allowing flexibility in network configuration. - Advertisement - In the case of Mercusys, there are options that can also be used as a router or access point, just access the settings and select the operating mode. Thus, the owner has multiple functionalities in a single device, making it an interesting cost-effective option given the amount of resources available.

Among the most popular models are the ME30 and the MW300RE, both with discreet design and high portability. The first measures just 12 centimeters and easily expands coverage by eliminating Wi-Fi shadow zones, thus delivering a range of up to 1200 Mbps (867 Mbps at 5 GHz, 300 Mbps at 2.4 GHz). The second, in turn, also amplifies the wireless signal to places ‘unreachable’ or difficult to wire. The two external antennas, with MIMO technology, find the best path for communication, improving the performance and efficiency of data transmissions.