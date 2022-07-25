Mercedes-Benz in Spain will start the production of electric vans

Since the establishment of the company Distribution and Workshops -Benz SA As a subsidiary company of Mercedes-Benz in , on March 27, 1984, the presence of this brand within Spanish territory has made it possible for decades to make models of excellent finish and performance available to thousands of people.

In December of last year, the news about the separation between Daimler Trucks AGdedicated to the manufacture of trucks, and Mercedes-Benz AGdedicated to the manufacture of vans and passenger cars.

It is through the latter that soon the of vans in Spanish territory, thanks to financing from €1.2 billion. In this way the production of these vehicles would contribute to the expansion of this factory. located in the city of Vitoria.

The decision came after the support given by the workers to the labor agreement proposed by the company. Currently, this factory is dedicated to the construction of Vito and V-Class vans. Likewise, the company expects this year to achieve the assembly of 158 thousand vehicles with a view to increasing production in the coming years.

According to statements given by union sources, as well as by representatives of Mercedes-Benz, the pre-agreement of the agreement reached between the company management and the CC.OO., UGT, Ekintza and Pim unions has obtained a 57% approval of the people in the labor force. In this sense, the agreement establishes salary increases until 2026as well as a series of conditions that guarantee the labor welfare of the workers.

Likewise, the pre-agreement of the agreement does not contemplate the sixth night of work that had been raised initially, and guarantees work for the coming decades according to what its defenders said, as well as more than 400 permanent contracts.

Other points fixed in the pre-agreement include a non-consolidable single payment of 500 euros upon signing the agreement, as well as a non-consolidable payment of 4 thousand eurosboth corresponding to 2021.

All of this will ensure that Mercedes-Benz can continue production of its current models, as well as future electric vans.