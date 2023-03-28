Mercadona’s price drop fills Twitter with memes: “they are going to go bankrupt”

Mercadona’s price drop has generated a wave of ridicule on Twitter. Users have flooded social networks with memes and ironic comments about the strategy of the supermarket chain. Discover in this article the funniest reactions to Mercadona’s latest measure.

Juan Roig generated a national debate by saying that they had raised prices a lot, but that it was necessary to maintain the productive chain. Despite this, the company has announced that they will drop prices on more than 157 products in late March and early April. According to Mercadona, the objective is to continue pursuing lower cost prices, to lower sales prices and for the customer to make their entire purchase at the lowest possible cost. All this without touching the quality and guaranteeing the profitability of all the links in the chain. Price drops due to high temperatures? - Advertisement - Juan Roig explained that vegetables have dropped in price due to the high temperatures that have been recorded this year. This has allowed the harvest is ahead and there is a large quantity of these fresh products available, which in turn has led to a drop in prices. Mercadona decided to advance these discounts to get ahead of the competition, instead of waiting for the summer. That is, they will go up again as soon as they understand that there are not enough fresh products for everyone. TikTok will have a new tool to know who has seen our videos What is surprising is that sunflower oil will also have discounts, although the president of Mercadona has warned that this could lead to a shortage of this product. Despite this, he believes that prices should not be regulated by the government, and therefore should not be artificially set. This measure has been welcomed by many consumers, but has generated controversy in some quarters. viral reactions

Some critics argue that the price cut is simply a temporary measure and that long-term price stability cannot be trusted. Others believe that the supermarket chain is trying to regain consumer confidence after the controversy generated by the price hike. But, as always, social networks are filled with memes to make the drink as funny as possible.

The youngest will not remember, but in its beginnings, Mercadona had as its motto “always low prices«. The user @DanieValderrey remembers the famous plastic bag during the price war.

D. 🇪🇸🌹 @DanielValderrey While cleaning I found an old bag from @Mercadona “always low prices” HAHAHAHA. https://t.co/74rf2wvJwL March 21, 2023 • 21:13 Mac Studio: Partial availability still bad

Regarding the constant price changes, the user @Nendanfito73 refers to the fact that it must be insufferable to be a worker from Mercadona and constantly changing prices.

Fernando Andres @Nendanfito73 Don’t see what a pain in the ass it must be to work at Mercadona now having to change the price tags every 24 hours March 22, 2023 • 20:01

Even, IlloJuan, one of the best-known streamers today, wanted to make his own reflection on the rise in prices. Like many other users, he also thinks that the situation would not have been catastrophic if this price increase had not occurred.

black kite @black_milano IlloJuan gives his opinion on the price increases in Mercadona https://t.co/1NFSgidadr March 20, 2023 • 16:37

Continuing with the price drops, the user @edu_MG6 photographed some pork burgers that had a discount of only 10 cents. «it’s going to ruin with a tremendous price drop”, he comments ironically.

Gwyn Chrome Dev for Android lets you ‘add emotion’ to your screenshots with this experimental feature @edu_MG6 Poor thing, the owner of Mercadona, he’s going to be ruined with a tremendous price drop 🤪 https://t.co/DBu1s1JMNG March 21, 2023 • 13:14

The user @kammiid also shared an image of the price of the Little Bones, in which confusion is generated about an alleged price drop that does not really exist. Previously, its price was 1.75 euros, and the new sign announces the same price unchanged.