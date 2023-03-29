Mercado Pago launches promotion ‘Juntos em Tudo’ that will raffle R$ 400 thousand in prizes

Mercado Pago and Mercado Livre teamed up to give away 1 year of purchases on the company’s marketplace through the new promotion “Juntos em Tudo”, a campaign that reinforces the positioning of brands both in Europe and in other Latin American countries, bringing benefits and prizes to digital bank and store users.

“And in the wake of the growth in card use [de crédito]Mercado Pago will distribute more than R$400,000 in prizes for every R$200 spent on Mercado Pago debit and credit cards or on purchases at Mercado Livre”, says Ignácio Estivariz, head of digital banking at Mercado Pago, who highlights the validity of the campaign until the end of April.