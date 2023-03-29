5G News
Mercado Pago launches promotion 'Juntos em Tudo' that will raffle R$ 400 thousand in prizes

Mercado Pago launches promotion ‘Juntos em Tudo’ that will raffle R$ 400 thousand in prizes

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Mercado Pago launches promotion 'Juntos em Tudo' that will raffle R$ 400 thousand in prizes
Mercado Pago and Mercado Livre teamed up to give away 1 year of purchases on the company’s marketplace through the new promotion “Juntos em Tudo”, a campaign that reinforces the positioning of brands both in Europe and in other Latin American countries, bringing benefits and prizes to digital bank and store users.

“And in the wake of the growth in card use [de crédito]Mercado Pago will distribute more than R$400,000 in prizes for every R$200 spent on Mercado Pago debit and credit cards or on purchases at Mercado Livre”, says Ignácio Estivariz, head of digital banking at Mercado Pago, who highlights the validity of the campaign until the end of April.

To participate in the campaign is simple: just register on the website and use the Mercado Pago credit or debit card or make purchases on the Mercado Livre platform also using the card. For every BRL 200 spent with the Mercado Pago card, the user will win a lucky number or 10 numbers for every BRL 200 in Mercado Livre purchases.

In all, daily prizes of up to BRL 500 and 23 prizes of BRL 12,000 will be distributed for purchases on the marketplace for up to 1 year, with a recommendation of BRL 1,000 spent monthly. The draw takes place on May 27, 2023, however, the winners will only be announced on June 23 of the same year, as stated in the regulation.

They create a computer inspired by Lego

Free Market Together in Everything Promotion. | Image: Playback.

Mercado Pago credit, debit or multiple (debit and credit) Visa cards, prepaid, physical or virtual, national or international, that have been issued in the individual modality are eligible.

Interested in this Mercado Pago and Mercado Livre promotion? Tell us, comment!

