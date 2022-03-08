Mercado Libre also hacked, with data from more than 300 thousand users exposed

hackeo.jpg
hackeo.jpg

In a week we have already seen the hacking of NVIDIA and Samsung, by the same Lapsus$ group, and now it is Mercado Libre that confirms that they have had a hack, with consequences still under analysis, also carried out by Lapsus$.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Mercado Libre has confirmed, after allowing rumors to abound, that part of the database has been accessed, some 300,000 Mercado Libre users, although everything seems to indicate that neither passwords nor financial data have been stolen.

Read:

The scam app is finally removed from the App Store

They are currently analyzing the case to verify the consequences and put solutions in place to avoid this in the future.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Lapsus$ published a survey in which they asked their followers for their opinion: which company do you want to see hacked with your released data? the result has been the hacking of Mercado Libre and access to the source code of Vodafone and Impresa.

They comment that nearly 24 thousand Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago software repositories have been obtained. They have already activated their security protocols, but it is early to know if it will be enough to prevent a new attack.

The code leak @Free market and @marketpago It’s very serious. The implications are profound and could lead to a cataract of hacking/scam attempts. Stay tuned and enable (always) two-factor authentication.

– Federico Ini (@fechu) March 7, 2022

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Mercado Libre comments that they have 140 million unique active users, and that 300,000 of them have been stolen, with no evidence of problems in their infrastructure systems that store passwords. Even so, we recommend resetting the password of said platform to all users who have an account there.

It is a demonstration of the enormous power that some hacking groups have, and how vulnerable most companies are. If Lapsus$ puts up a survey, and a result comes out, it seems that it is not very difficult to achieve the objective and obtain the requested information.

Read:

HalloApp: the messaging ‘app’ for iOS and Android created by two former WhatsApp employees

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR