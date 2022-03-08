Mercado Libre also hacked, with data from more than 300 thousand users exposed

In a week we have already seen the hacking of NVIDIA and Samsung, by the same Lapsus$ group, and now it is Mercado Libre that confirms that they have had a hack, with consequences still under analysis, also carried out by Lapsus$.

Mercado Libre has confirmed, after allowing rumors to abound, that part of the database has been accessed, some 300,000 Mercado Libre users, although everything seems to indicate that neither passwords nor financial data have been stolen.

They are currently analyzing the case to verify the consequences and put solutions in place to avoid this in the future.

Lapsus$ published a survey in which they asked their followers for their opinion: which company do you want to see hacked with your released data? the result has been the hacking of Mercado Libre and access to the source code of Vodafone and Impresa.

They comment that nearly 24 thousand Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago software repositories have been obtained. They have already activated their security protocols, but it is early to know if it will be enough to prevent a new attack.

The code leak @Free market and @marketpago It’s very serious. The implications are profound and could lead to a cataract of hacking/scam attempts. Stay tuned and enable (always) two-factor authentication. – Federico Ini (@fechu) March 7, 2022

Mercado Libre comments that they have 140 million unique active users, and that 300,000 of them have been stolen, with no evidence of problems in their infrastructure systems that store passwords. Even so, we recommend resetting the password of said platform to all users who have an account there.

It is a demonstration of the enormous power that some hacking groups have, and how vulnerable most companies are. If Lapsus$ puts up a survey, and a result comes out, it seems that it is not very difficult to achieve the objective and obtain the requested information.