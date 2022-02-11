Health

Mental health is already a big business: its apps have received 57,000 million dollars in 2021 alone

By: Brian Adam

Not long ago I was between the unknown and the taboo, but in recent years mental health has been placed at the center of social and political debate. The arrival of the pandemic, and with it the discomfort, the financial uncertainty or the lack of social contact, was gasoline to increase its relevance. A perfect storm for new interested parties to arrive to offer solutions, whether they are public entities… or startups that obtain venture capital to offer themselves as ways to tackle this problem.

leveraged on the shortcomings and very long waiting lists offered by the public sector, and the unaffordable prices of the private sector For a generation of young people who have to deal with reality while paying half-salary rents and surviving on the other half, startups around psychological therapy, meditation and anxiety improvements are proliferating and arousing investor interest.

Automated therapy under subscription

They are startups like Instahelp, founded by the director of the Mercedes team and aimed at offering psychological therapy, one of those that is available for the Spanish market, promises less stress and anxiety, and more peace and hours of sleep through “meditopia” sessions. ” in an attempt to achieve metonymy for this type of product.

More and more companies in this sector attract investments interested in highly scalable products for a growing problem

Meru Health has a twelve-week treatment program that combines, according to the company, psychiatry, anonymous peer support, and guidance on nutrition, sleep, or meditation habits. Others go all out, for $85 a month ($30 the first month).

They are some of those that have joined lists of old acquaintances, such as Calm or Headspace, both specialized in offering relaxation and meditation sessions in a somewhat more generic way, more oriented to prevention than to therapy of anything, but with dozens of papers as an endorsement of its reliability, although its way of helping us is to constantly claim our attention.

This wave, accelerated by the pandemic, corresponds to the evolution of venture capital in technology-based start-ups focused on mental health care. Also with the pandemic as a clear trigger which has skyrocketed the levels of 2021 compared to previous years: more than ever is being invested in this type of solution in the form of an application. If digital health has almost doubled its investment in 2021 compared to 2020, those of specific mental health exceed that multiple.

One of the opportunities that these types of applications have, beyond how the pandemic has left us, is that we have many more smart watches than a few years ago, details Emergent Tech Brew. Watches that monitor our heart rate, our oxygen level or our hours and quality of sleep throughout the day. And they often store all of that information without extracting patterns or insights from cross-referencing that data. There you have one or the one of acceptance and commitment. They are usually indicated as complements or as partial solutions for those who cannot attend professional therapy with the desired frequency, but not as solutions by themselves, without diagnosis and supervision of a professional.

Those that do not offer meditation sessions and automated advice, but rather put psychology or psychiatry professionals in direct contact, have a different structure and are potentially less beneficial for the company, although a priori much more individualized and professional for the user.

Health

Mental health is already a big business: its apps have received 57,000 million dollars in 2021 alone

