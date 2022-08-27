Menetrend, tool to schedule your company’s publications on social networks

If you have made the decision to start a business, you should know that social are the most effective means to make it known.

However, reaching the target audience through these platforms is not always an easy task. This makes it necessary to apply a series of strategies around the content that is published, taking into account a series of factors that will affect the impulse that your brand will receive within social networks.

One of them is the publication frequency, which you can manage better through the use of tools such as Buffer, hootsuite and others. Today we will talk about , which is specially designed for this task, as well as to handle other aspects related to the content of your business on social networks.

This is how Menetrend gives you all the functions you need for your content to arrive easily to the target audience and thus attract the interest of new customers organically.

Also, through this tool you will have the opportunity to program advance your posts, so that they are published at the time you consider convenient and according to your marketing strategy.

Thanks to this feature of Menetrend you will be able to make better use of your time to optimize the efforts you make in the objective of promoting your brand.

Features of Menetrend

Among the most outstanding aspects that Menetrend has are:

Create your posts and preview them

Menetrend has all the necessary tools so you can create your posts Instagram and preview them where you can check the way in which they will be seen by the users of this platform once they have been published.

Create your own specific content for future use

In Menetrend you will find functions that will help you create automated workflows to which you can assign the execution in the background of those marketing tasks that need to be carried out frequently.

Use the calendar to schedule your posts

Menetrend has a calendar that will allow you schedule the days in which the publication of the content of your business will be carried out in the different social networks, as well as the time in which this will occur.

