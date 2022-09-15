Memories, from Google Photos, receives the biggest update in its history

When the summer holidays have already come to an end for many, wants Google Photos users to be able to enjoy the of these past vacations, and also at any other time in the past, launching the update to date of Memories , one of the most beloved functions of Google Photos, with almost three years behind it, which allows you to relive memories.

According to the company’s official announcement, the implementation of the biggest update is starting to roll out from today, giving users the ability to watch more videos, and even longer video snippets that Photos will automatically select and trim.



- Advertisement -

Regarding still photos, Google points out that they will have more dynamism through a zoom method that will allow them to bring them to life. And it includes that for the next month of October, instrumental music will also arrive to some of the memories.

All of these new features will continue to support granular controls that allow users to decide which moments or people they don’t want to see in Memories.

Reliving memories as a movie, highlighting memories, sharing them, and more

Later it will also be possible to see the Cinematic Memories, one of the most outstanding visual effects, in a much improved way.

Indicate that:

Soon, you’ll start seeing the full Cinematic Memories that transform multiple still photos into a cinematic experience from start to finish, taking you back to that moment in time. Cinematic Memories will also have music, making your photos feel a little more like a movie.

- Advertisement -

Memories will also debut the Styles feature to allow the addition of graphic art to highlight the most important parts of Memories, with several designs to start with, including limited-time ones from featured artists.

On the other hand, Google Photos Memories begins to allow sharing complete memories to family and friends, so that they can see the memories from any device. For now it will be compatible to share memories from Google Photos for Android, later extending to iOS and the web.

And lastly, the new editing tools are added to the new collage editor, as we announced a few hours ago, rolling out from today on Android and iOS, which makes it easier to create collages, including photo editing capabilities. selected, both in terms of brightness, contrast, among other aspects.

- Advertisement -

Y:

Google One members and Pixel users can also use additional editing features like Portrait Light or HDR within their collages and access over 30 additional layouts.

More Info/Image Credit: Google