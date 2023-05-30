Memorial Day TV sales – $1,000 off Samsung, Sony and LG OLED TVs

- Advertisement -

The 2023 Memorial Day TV sales event is a perfect opportunity to score a record-low price on a stunning but pricey OLED display. Memorial Day sales offer massive discounts from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. To help you find today’s top discounts, we’ve listed the best OLED TV deals in today’s Memorial Day TV sales.

Our best-rated TVs are discounted in Memorial Day TV sales, like the stunning 65-inch LG C2 OLED, which takes our top spot, on sale for $1,479 (was $2,099.99) at Walmart. You can also grab Sony’s top-rated 55-inch A80K series marked down to $1,298 (was $2,299) at Amazon, and the Samsung 55-inch S95B for $1,119 (was $2,199).

See more of today’s best OLED TV deals below, and if you’re interested in more bargains, you can check out our main Memorial Day sales guide for today’s top offers. Keep in mind that most offers will end tonight at Midnight, and you might not see prices like that until the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Memorial Day TV sales – the best OLED TV deals

