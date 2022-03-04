Melomania Touch, the new Cambridge Audio is committed to comfort and design

I have been a user of Cambridge Audio headphones for months, and now I am trying the new ones Cambridge Audio Melomania Touchheadphones with a design very different from what I had seen so far.

But it’s not just design and ergonomics, they feature new firmware that takes full advantage of Cambridge Audio’s class A/B amplifiers, graphene-coated 7mm drivers, and aptX and AAC high-resolution Bluetooth codecs.

The battery reaches 9 hours, something possible also thanks to the use of Bluetooth 5.0 and the latest Qualcomm chipset. The time is somewhat reduced when using the microphones (very good for phone calls), but we will always have the charging case included to give you up to 41 hours of autonomy.

Although the sound quality is not greatly increased compared to the previous model, the comfort has been greatly increased.

They have created a new shell that perfectly fits the headset, and they have a wide variety of parts and cushions for an optimal fit for all types of ears.

The passive suppression of ambient noise remains a plus point, and it has a “Transparency” mode so that we can get out of our musical world to hear what is happening around us.

As far as touch gestures are concerned, they follow the line of Melomania, to control playback and volume, manage incoming calls and activate voice assistants.

From the mobile, using the app, we can tune the headphones, personalizing the experience with equalization, see the charge level indicator for each headphone and update the firmware when necessary. We can also find the headphones when we have lost them at home.

High Performance mode is also an eye-catcher, creating a wider sound space with less noise and less distortion, using the same Class A/B amp technology used in the CX-series integrated amps.

They are available in black and white, in the Cambridge Audio online store and in their Amazon store for 89.95 euros.

Personal opinion: There are headphones capable of isolating background noise more, but not at that price. Of all the ones that I have tried for less than 100 euros, they are the most comfortable and effective when it comes to isolating, and the new ones from Cambridge audio manage to do a great job in that regard thanks to their new design, which adapts better by making notice less that you are wearing them.