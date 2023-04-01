5G News
Meizu launches Flyme 10 system with performance improvements and customization

By Abraham
Meizu intends to enter the segment of augmented reality and smartwatches in 2023
At an event held last Thursday (30) in China, Meizu officially introduced its new Meizu 20 and 20 Pro smartphones with modern design, premium construction and powerful specifications. In addition to the devices, the Asian brand also took the opportunity to make official the Flyme 10 operating system, based on Google’s Android 13.

The new generation of the company’s native software brings performance improvements, new features for users and a renewed color palette, thus increasing system customization. Despite these novelties, the system is highlighted by the OneMind 10.0 supercomputing AI engine implemented by Meizu.

According to information from the developer, Flyme 10 had its background process optimized in this generation, managing to support up to 21 applications open in the background without significant loss in performance. The company claims that the system had its size reduced, occupying less space in the internal storage of the device.

In terms of customization, there is Alive Design, a feature that uses colors “taken directly from nature” throughout the software. There is also an intelligent analysis engine capable of enhancing the visual effects displayed during navigation, so on-screen gestures and commands are displayed more smoothly.

Check out an image of the system below:

How to remove the Zoom filters so that it does not happen to you like this lawyer during a telematic trial

Meizu Flyme 10 operating system. (Image: Disclosure).

The company has not committed to disclosing the update schedule nor the smartphones that will be covered with the latest version of the system, so we must wait for more information from the developer.

  • The Meizu 20 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Meizu 20 Pro is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

