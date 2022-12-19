Meizu intends to enter the segment of augmented reality and smartwatches in 2023

Meizu announced this week that intends to invest in other market segments in the future by expanding its product portfolio to the category of augmented reality devices, tablets and smartwatches According to information, the manufacturer should increase its collaboration with the company Lynk & Co for the launch of some of these products.
With this change in partnership, the Chinese brand should include more devices in its catalog, currently composed mainly of smartphones, cars and accessories. According to the parent company, from 2023 onwards, the ‘smart home’ theme should also be targeted by the R&D division, receiving new products in the Meizu Lipro and Pandaer lines.
Meizu CEO, Huang Zhipan, will act as a strategic advisor for the brand’s products in the coming months.
A decision that considers the company’s independence even after the acquisition by the Xingji Times in July this year. At the time, Meizu’s independence and the same management were agreed, but new plans for 2023.
Despite the interest in opening up new markets, the company’s new president, Shen Ziyu, revealed that next year the company will launch an advanced smartphone. The executive did not undertake to anticipate details about the cell phone or the next devices that will be announced in the coming months.
Do you intend to buy any Meizu products in the coming months? Tell us, comment!