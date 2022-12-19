Meizu intends to enter the segment of augmented reality and smartwatches in 2023

Meizu announced this week that intends to invest in other market segments in the future by expanding its product portfolio to the category of augmented reality devices, tablets and smartwatches According to information, the manufacturer should increase its collaboration with the company Lynk & Co for the launch of some of these products.

With this change in partnership, the Chinese brand should include more devices in its catalog, currently composed mainly of smartphones, cars and accessories. According to the parent company, from 2023 onwards, the ‘smart home’ theme should also be targeted by the R&D division, receiving new products in the Meizu Lipro and Pandaer lines.