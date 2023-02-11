Meizu 20 Pro arriving on March 14th. Here it is in the first live image

- Advertisement -

Meizu is preparing to celebrate the next 20 years of the brand March 14th with the launch of the 20 series, already the subject of rumors towards the end of the past year. Among the smartphones expected at the event there will also be Meizu 20 Pro a device that we can now appreciate in a live image posted on the net.

The brand – passed into the hands of the Chinese Geely, owner of brands such as Lotus and Volvo – is preparing to return to the smartphone market after almost a year and a half of absence – Meizu 18X, 18s and 18s Pro date back to September 2021 – and it does so with a product belonging to the high-end, equipped with a main camera from 50MP with sensor Sony 1″. This is probably the same solution IMX989 which we also find on Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The image shows a rear body of the smartphone curved at the sides and characterized by the presence of a flashy photo module in which two other cameras are integrated in addition to the main 50MP one. The role of the horizontal black band that could hypothetically hide some sensors has yet to be understood: there is no information available on this.

The other technical specifications still remain shrouded in mystery: the only data we can report are those provided some time ago by GeekBench and related to the operating system – Android 13 -, the RAM – 12GB – and to the mobile platform – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, we do not know if these characteristics are to be attributed to the Meizu 20 model basis or if they rather refer to the Pro version.