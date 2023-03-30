Meizu 20 is also Pro and Infinity: performance and borderless design | Prices China

- Advertisement -

it’s official: the series offers top-of-the-range technical specifications and is characterized by a particular attention to design. Both expected smartphones are aesthetically pleasing, have simple and balanced lines: the bezels in particular turn out to be super thinall for the benefit of design and user experience with displays that reach a 6.81″ diagonal on the pro version (6.55″ on the standard Meizu 20).

But there is a surprise, because alongside the two models, the Chinese brand has also announced a particular version called Meizu 20 Infinity which stands out not only from the other two devices in the series but generally from the competition for the almost no side edges (Meizu calls it explicitly borderless) and for one definitely out of the ordinary resistance. The company used Titan Glass to protect the front and back and made a hybrid stainless steel frame that protects the smartphone, reduces its weight and facilitates heat dissipation.

Following are the technical characteristics of the three smartphones unveiled today and their prices.

MEIZU 20

display: OLED 6.55″ 2400×1080, 20:9, 402ppi, 500nit (800nit peak), 144Hz refresh rate, 93.7% screen-to-body, 5,000,000:1 contrast, 100% DCI-P3 coverage

12GB of LPDDR5X RAM 128/256/512GB internal UFS 4.0

flyme10

stereo

dual SIM 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS

IP54

steam chamber 4.000mm2

ultrasound, Ultrasound mTouch 2.0, response time 0.075s

front: 32MP, f/2.45 rear: 50MP primary, 1/1.56″, F/1.88, 24mm eq. 16MP ultra wide angle, FOV 122°, f/2.4, 16mm eq. 5MP telephoto, f/2.4, 27mm eq. macro 2.5cm Tetracell Pixel 4-in-1 OIS+EIS 8K video recording

4,700mAh, 67W Super mCharge charging

157.93×73.5×7.99mm

190g

MEIZU 20 PRO

display: OLED LTPO 6.81″ WQHD+ 3200×1440, 20:9, 515ppi, refresh rate up to 120Hz, contrast 8,000,000:1, HDR10+, 500nit (1,800nit peak), 93.5% screen-body

12GB of LPDDR5X RAM 128/256/512GB internal UFS 4.0

flyme10

Ultrasonic mTouch 2.0, response time 0.075s

dual SIM 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS

IP54

stereo

front: 32MP, f/2.45 rear: 50MP main, f/1.88 50MP ultra wide angle and macro, FOV 129°, f/2.2, 15mm macro 50MP telephoto, f/1.85 ring flash Tetracell Pixel 4-in-1 Dark Vision 2.0 single point dToF 8K videos OIS+EIS

5,000mAh, Super mCharge 80W wired, 50W wireless charging

164.2×76.4×7.8mm

209g

OLED BOE Q9 LTPO 6.79″ 2K borderless, Meizu Titan Glass (4 times higher resistance) refresh rate up to 120Hz, 21:9, 512ppi, 1.250nit (1.850nit peak), HDR10+

Meizu Titan Glass front and back, Hybrid Stainless Steel edges, with 30% weight reduction and 40% improvement in heat dissipation

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

12/16GB LPDDR5X RAM 256/512GB and 1TB internal UFS 4.0

HV722 hardness, resists impact of 65g steel balls and bending strength of 1.135Mpa

flyme10

front: 32MP, f/2.45 rear: 50MP main, 1/1.56″, f/1.75, OIS, 26mm eq. 12MP ultra wide angle, FOV 122°, 1/2.55, f/2.2 12MP telephoto, 1/2.93, f/1.98, OIS, 50mm eq.

5,000mAh

Star Black, Nebula Green, Space Silver

PRICES

12/128GB: 2,999 yuan, approximately 399 euros 12/256GB: 3,399 yuan, approximately 452 euros 12/512GB: 3,799 yuan, approximately 506 euros

12/128GB: 3,999 yuan, approximately 532 euros 12/256GB: 4,399 yuan, approximately 586 euros 12/512GB: 4,799 yuan, approximately 639 euros

12/256GB: 6,299 yuan, approximately 839 euros 12/512GB: 7,299 yuan, approximately 972 euros 16GB/1TB: 8,499 yuan, approximately 1,132 euros


