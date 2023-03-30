Meizu 20 is also Pro and Infinity: performance and borderless design | Prices China

Meizu 20 it’s official: the series offers top-of-the-range technical specifications and is characterized by a particular attention to design. Both expected smartphones are aesthetically pleasing, have simple and balanced lines: the bezels in particular turn out to be super thinall for the benefit of design and user experience with displays that reach a 6.81″ diagonal on the pro version (6.55″ on the standard Meizu 20).
But there is a surprise, because alongside the two models, the Chinese brand has also announced a particular version called Meizu 20 Infinity which stands out not only from the other two devices in the series but generally from the competition for the almost no side edges (Meizu calls it explicitly borderless) and for one definitely out of the ordinary resistance. The company used Titan Glass to protect the front and back and made a hybrid stainless steel frame that protects the smartphone, reduces its weight and facilitates heat dissipation.
Following are the technical characteristics of the three smartphones unveiled today and their prices.
MEIZU 20
- display: OLED 6.55″ 2400×1080, 20:9, 402ppi, 500nit (800nit peak), 144Hz refresh rate, 93.7% screen-to-body, 5,000,000:1 contrast, 100% DCI-P3 coverage
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- memory:
- 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM
- 128/256/512GB internal UFS 4.0
- os: flyme10
- audio: stereo
- connectivity: dual SIM 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS
- resistence: IP54
- cooling system: steam chamber 4.000mm2
- fingerprint sensor: ultrasound, Ultrasound mTouch 2.0, response time 0.075s
- cameras:
- front: 32MP, f/2.45
- rear:
- 50MP primary, 1/1.56″, F/1.88, 24mm eq.
- 16MP ultra wide angle, FOV 122°, f/2.4, 16mm eq.
- 5MP telephoto, f/2.4, 27mm eq.
- macro 2.5cm
- Tetracell Pixel 4-in-1
- OIS+EIS
- 8K video recording
- drums: 4,700mAh, 67W Super mCharge charging
- size: 157.93×73.5×7.99mm
- weight: 190g
MEIZU 20 PRO
- display: OLED LTPO 6.81″ WQHD+ 3200×1440, 20:9, 515ppi, refresh rate up to 120Hz, contrast 8,000,000:1, HDR10+, 500nit (1,800nit peak), 93.5% screen-body
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- memory:
- 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM
- 128/256/512GB internal UFS 4.0
- os: flyme10
- fingerprint sensor: Ultrasonic mTouch 2.0, response time 0.075s
- connectivity: dual SIM 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS
- resistence: IP54
- audio: stereo
- cameras:
- front: 32MP, f/2.45
- rear:
- 50MP main, f/1.88
- 50MP ultra wide angle and macro, FOV 129°, f/2.2, 15mm macro
- 50MP telephoto, f/1.85
- ring flash
- Tetracell Pixel 4-in-1
- Dark Vision 2.0
- single point dToF
- 8K videos
- OIS+EIS
- drums: 5,000mAh, Super mCharge 80W wired, 50W wireless charging
- size: 164.2×76.4×7.8mm
- weight: 209g
- display: OLED BOE Q9 LTPO 6.79″ 2K borderless, Meizu Titan Glass (4 times higher resistance) refresh rate up to 120Hz, 21:9, 512ppi, 1.250nit (1.850nit peak), HDR10+
- material: Meizu Titan Glass front and back, Hybrid Stainless Steel edges, with 30% weight reduction and 40% improvement in heat dissipation
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- memory:
- 12/16GB LPDDR5X RAM
- 256/512GB and 1TB internal UFS 4.0
- resistence: HV722 hardness, resists impact of 65g steel balls and bending strength of 1.135Mpa
- os: flyme10
- cameras:
- front: 32MP, f/2.45
- rear:
- 50MP main, 1/1.56″, f/1.75, OIS, 26mm eq.
- 12MP ultra wide angle, FOV 122°, 1/2.55, f/2.2
- 12MP telephoto, 1/2.93, f/1.98, OIS, 50mm eq.
- drums: 5,000mAh
- colors: Star Black, Nebula Green, Space Silver
PRICES
- MEIZU 20
- 12/128GB: 2,999 yuan, approximately 399 euros
- 12/256GB: 3,399 yuan, approximately 452 euros
- 12/512GB: 3,799 yuan, approximately 506 euros
- MEIZU 20 PRO
- 12/128GB: 3,999 yuan, approximately 532 euros
- 12/256GB: 4,399 yuan, approximately 586 euros
- 12/512GB: 4,799 yuan, approximately 639 euros
- MEIZU 20 INFINITY
- 12/256GB: 6,299 yuan, approximately 839 euros
- 12/512GB: 7,299 yuan, approximately 972 euros
- 16GB/1TB: 8,499 yuan, approximately 1,132 euros