Meizu 18S and Meizu 18S Pro, a renewal that brings more power to two phones with exquisite design and high performance

The Chinese manufacturer Meizu has renewed its range of mobile phones with three high-end proposals: the Meizu 18X and the Meizu 18S and Meizu 18S Pro. The latter two represent a modest improvement over the previous generation, the Meizu 18. More powerful and with the same exquisite design of its predecessors.

Meizu has become less known outside of China as other Asian giants internationalized, as happened with Xiaomi, OPPO or Realme. Even so, Meizu continued to compete with its compatriots within China, which its catalog of mobiles and accessories continued to grow. And with quality proposals, such as the renewal that the Meizu 18S and Meizu 18S Pro bring.

Meizu 18S and Meizu 18S Pro data sheet

Meizu 18S Meizu 18S Pro SCREEN 6.2-inch curved Super AMOLED

563 dpi density

1,440 x 3,200 pixel resolution

Refresh 120 Hz

Touch 240 Hz

Ratio 20: 9

HDR 10+ 6.7-inch curved Super AMOLED

526 dpi density

1,440 x 3,200 pixel resolution

Refresh 120 Hz

Touch 240 Hz

Ratio 20: 9

HDR 10+ PROCESSOR Snapdragon 888+

GPU Adreno 660 Snapdragon 888+

GPU Adreno 660 Versions 8/128 GB

8/256 GB

12/256 GB

LPDDR5

UFS 3.1 8/128 GB

8/256 GB

12/256 GB

LPDDR5

UFS 3.1 REAR CAMERA 64 megapixels Sony IMX682 f / 1.6

16 megapixel wide angle / macro Samsung S5K3P9SX f / 2.2

8 megapixel telephoto lens OmniVision OV08A10 f / 2.4 50 megapixels Samsung S5KGN1 f / 1.9

32 megapixels wide angle / macro Sony IMX616 f / 2.2

8 megapixel OmniVision OV08A10 f / 2.4 OIS telephoto

ToF camera FRONT CAMERA 20 megapixels f / 2.2 44 megapixels f / 2.4 BATTERY 4,000 mAh

Compatible fast charging 36 W 4,500 mAh

Fast charge 40 W

Wireless charging 40 W OS Flyme 9.2 Flyme 9.2 Connectivity 5G SA / NSA

WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Dual GPS

USB type-C 5G SA / NSA

WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Dual GPS

USB type-C OTHERS Ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the screen

Dual stereo speakers Ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the screen

Dual stereo speakers DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 152.4 x 69.2 x 8.18 mm

152 grams 162.5 x 73 x 8.1 mm

189 grams PRICE From 495.81 euros to change From 614.55 euros to change

Evolution in power and little else

Left, Meizu 18S; right, Meizu 18S Pro

Including an “S” in the name of a family of phones in the market is an obvious improvement over those models that are already on sale. This is what happens with the new Meizu 18S and Meizu 18S Pro, although said improvement is not exaggerated: the main change is the Snapdragon 888 of the first for the Snapdragon 888+ of the 18S.

The change in the SoC entails greater power and fluidity, but it is not an exaggerated evolution either. Beyond here, the Meizu 18S and Meizu 18S Pro incorporate between 8 and 12 GB of DDR5 RAM with 128 and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, to choose from. They keep the ultrasonic fingerprint reader banjo panel and the curved AMOLED screen. This varies depending on the model: 6.2 inches in the case of the Meizu 18S and 6.7 inches in the Meizu 18S Pro; with hole for the front cameras: 20 megapixels on the 18S and 44 megapixels on the 18S Pro.

The photographic cast is of a high level, at least according to the characteristics. Both incorporate a rectangular triple-chamber module; with a fourth ToF sensor in the case of the Meizu 18S Pro.

Meizu 18S Pro

The Meizu 18S adds a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto. For its part, the Meizu 18S Pro equips a 50 megapixel primary camera, a 32 megapixel wide angle and the same telephoto as its younger brother: an 8 megapixel one. Of course, said telephoto equips OIS.

Meizu 18S Pro

Both are updated to Flyme OS 9.2 with Android 11, offer dual speakers, NFC, are compatible with 5G SA and NSA networks, have 4,000 and 4,500 mAh battery respectively and only the Meizu 18S Pro incorporates wireless charging (up to 40 W).

Price and availability of the Meizu 18S and Meizu 18S Pro

The two phones will begin to be sold on September 23 in China and it does not seem that they will leave that country. The prices they have are the following:

Meizu 18S 8/128 GB : 495.81 euros to change (3,758 yuan).

: 495.81 euros to change (3,758 yuan). Meizu 18S 8/256 GB : 535.39 euros to change (4,058 yuan).

: 535.39 euros to change (4,058 yuan). Meizu 18S 12/256 GB : 574.97 euros to change (4,358 yuan).

: 574.97 euros to change (4,358 yuan). Meizu 18S Pro 8/128 GB : 614.55 euros to change (4,599 yuan).

: 614.55 euros to change (4,599 yuan). Meizu 18S Pro 8/256 GB : 659.54 euros at the exchange rate (4,999 yuan).

: 659.54 euros at the exchange rate (4,999 yuan). Meizu 18S Pro 12/256 GB: 712.32 euros to change (5,399 yuan).

