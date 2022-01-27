Megafiltration of the Galaxy S22: Specifications, images and prices

Samsung has confirmed today that it will present the new Galaxy S22 family on February 9, made up of the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The new family has already been leaked in the past, but now a new big leak has revealed detailed specification sheets and high-quality images.
Galaxy S22
- Screen: 6.1″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2340×1080 pixels) Infinity-O-Display with 10-120Hz variable refresh rate, 1500 nits maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
- Processor:
- Europe: Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2.8GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.7GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2
- USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3.0GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.8GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128/256GB
- connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 and 5G.
- Rear cameras:
- Wide angle (23 mm): 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS, 1/1.56″, 1.0 µm
- Ultra wide angle (13 mm): 12 MP, f/2.2, 1/2.55″, 1.44 µm
- Telephoto (69mm): 10MP, f/2.4, OIS, 1/3.94″, 1.0µm
- Frontal camera (25mm): 10MP, f/2.2, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm
- Battery: 3,700mAh
- Operating system: Android 12 with Samsung OneUI 4.1
- Dimensions: 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm
- Weight: 167g.
- Colors: Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green
Prices will be €849 for 8/128 GB models and €899 for those of 8/256 GB. will go on sale on February 25.
Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Screen: 6.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2340×1080 pixels) Infinity-O-Display with 10-120Hz variable refresh rate, 1750 nits maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
- Processor:
- Europe: Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2.8GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.7GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2
- USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3.0GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.8GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128/256GB
- connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 and 5G.
- Rear cameras:
- Wide angle (23 mm): 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS, 1/1.56″, 1.0 µm
- Ultra wide angle (13 mm): 12 MP, f/2.2, 1/2.55″, 1.44 µm
- Telephoto (69mm): 10MP, f/2.4, OIS, 1/3.94″, 1.0µm
- Frontal camera (25mm): 10MP, f/2.2, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm
- Battery: 3,700mAh
- Operating system: Android 12 with Samsung OneUI 4.1
- Dimensions: 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64mm
- Weight: 195 grams
- Colors: Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green
The Galaxy S22+ will cost €1,049 for the 8/128 GB version and €1,099 for the 8/256 GB model. will go on sale on February 25.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Screen: 6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (3080×1440 pixels) Infinity-O Edge-Display with variable refresh rate 1-120Hz, maximum brightness of 1750 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
- Processor:
- Europe: Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2.8GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.7GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2
- USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3.0GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.8GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730
- RAM: 8/12GB
- Storage: 128/256/512GB
- connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 and 5G.
- Rear cameras:
- Wide angle (23 mm): 108 MP, f/1.8, OIS
- Ultra wide angle (13 mm): 12 MP, f/2.2, 1/2.55″, 1.44 µm
- Telephoto lens (69 mm): 10 MP, f/2.4, OIS, 1/3.52″, 1.12 µm
- 10x telephoto lens (230mm): 10MP, f/4.9, OIS, 1/3.52″, 1.12 µm
- Frontal camera (25mm): 40MP, f/2.2, 1/2.8″, 0.7µm, AF
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Operating system: Android 12 with Samsung OneUI 4.1
- Dimensions: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm
- Weight: 227 grams
- Colors: Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green
The prices are €1,249 for the basic model of 8/128 GB, €1,349 for the intermediate model of 12/256 GB and of €1,449 for model max 12/512 GB. will go on sale on February 25.