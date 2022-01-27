HomeTech NewsMobile

Megafiltration of the Galaxy S22: Specifications, images and prices

Samsung has confirmed today that it will present the new Galaxy S22 family on February 9, made up of the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The new family has already been leaked in the past, but now a new big leak has revealed detailed specification sheets and high-quality images.

Galaxy S22

  • Screen: 6.1″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2340×1080 pixels) Infinity-O-Display with 10-120Hz variable refresh rate, 1500 nits maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
  • Processor:
    • Europe: Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2.8GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.7GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2
    • USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3.0GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.8GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128/256GB
  • connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 and 5G.
  • Rear cameras:
    • Wide angle (23 mm): 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS, 1/1.56″, 1.0 µm
    • Ultra wide angle (13 mm): 12 MP, f/2.2, 1/2.55″, 1.44 µm
    • Telephoto (69mm): 10MP, f/2.4, OIS, 1/3.94″, 1.0µm
  • Frontal camera (25mm): 10MP, f/2.2, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm
  • Battery: 3,700mAh
  • Operating system: Android 12 with Samsung OneUI 4.1
  • Dimensions: 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm
  • Weight: 167g.
  • Colors: Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green

Prices will be €849 for 8/128 GB models and €899 for those of 8/256 GB. will go on sale on February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • Screen: 6.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2340×1080 pixels) Infinity-O-Display with 10-120Hz variable refresh rate, 1750 nits maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
  • Processor:
    • Europe: Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2.8GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.7GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2
    • USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3.0GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.8GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128/256GB
  • connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 and 5G.
  • Rear cameras:
    • Wide angle (23 mm): 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS, 1/1.56″, 1.0 µm
    • Ultra wide angle (13 mm): 12 MP, f/2.2, 1/2.55″, 1.44 µm
    • Telephoto (69mm): 10MP, f/2.4, OIS, 1/3.94″, 1.0µm
  • Frontal camera (25mm): 10MP, f/2.2, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm
  • Battery: 3,700mAh
  • Operating system: Android 12 with Samsung OneUI 4.1
  • Dimensions: 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64mm
  • Weight: 195 grams
  • Colors: Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green

The Galaxy S22+ will cost €1,049 for the 8/128 GB version and €1,099 for the 8/256 GB model. will go on sale on February 25.

 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • Screen: 6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (3080×1440 pixels) Infinity-O Edge-Display with variable refresh rate 1-120Hz, maximum brightness of 1750 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
  • Processor:
    • Europe: Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2.8GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.7GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2
    • USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3.0GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.8GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730
  • RAM: 8/12GB
  • Storage: 128/256/512GB
  • connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 and 5G.
  • Rear cameras:
    • Wide angle (23 mm): 108 MP, f/1.8, OIS
    • Ultra wide angle (13 mm): 12 MP, f/2.2, 1/2.55″, 1.44 µm
    • Telephoto lens (69 mm): 10 MP, f/2.4, OIS, 1/3.52″, 1.12 µm
    • 10x telephoto lens (230mm): 10MP, f/4.9, OIS, 1/3.52″, 1.12 µm
  • Frontal camera (25mm): 40MP, f/2.2, 1/2.8″, 0.7µm, AF
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Operating system: Android 12 with Samsung OneUI 4.1
  • Dimensions: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm
  • Weight: 227 grams
  • Colors: Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green

The prices are €1,249 for the basic model of 8/128 GB, €1,349 for the intermediate model of 12/256 GB and of €1,449 for model max 12/512 GB. will go on sale on February 25.

 


Abraham

