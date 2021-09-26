Megacomet approaching the Sun is 7 times larger than one of the moons of Mars

The most recent calculations by astronomers have shown that megacomet 2014 UN271 heading for the Sun could have titanic proportions. According to the results of the research, which was published as a preprint in ArXiv, the celestial body could be up to 7 times larger than one of the moons of Mars.

At a size like that, 2014 UN271 will rank as one of the largest comets on record to date. One that, in addition, could approach Earth by the early 2030s.

What is known about 2014 UN271

In order to obtain the new information about the megacomet orbiting the Sun, astronomers from the Dark Energy Survey (DES) decided to join forces. Basically, DES is an international cooperation project aimed at discovering the secrets that the universe still holds.

Now, scientists have revealed part of a new one by estimating the possible dimensions of 2014 UN271. Specifically, they have mentioned that the celestial body could be approximately 150 kilometers in diameter.

In other words, it is up to 7 times larger than Phobos, one of the moons of Mars. As if that were not enough, when compared to the “Great Comet of 1997” (Hale-Bopp) it was discovered that 2014 UN271 has at least 10 times its mass.

On the dimensions of the mega kite that orbits the sun

Without a doubt, that has made the megacomet orbiting the Sun one of the largest space travelers that we can observe. Thus, in order that we can get a clearer idea of ​​the dimensions of 2014 UN271, the astronomer Will Grater has made a comparative image with the size of several space objects.

Reading @phbernardinelli‘s tweets this morning I was trying to get my head around just how big Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (aka C / 2014 UN271) is. So here’s a graphic I’ve just made to show an (edited) @NOIRLabAstro illo of it in comparison to some other Solar System objects. pic.twitter.com/sx9MWkavxv – Will Gater (@willgater) September 22, 2021

An opportunity for close observation

By 2031, megacomet 2014 UN271 will be at the closest point to Earth, within its orbit around the Sun. At that time, it will be at a distance similar to that of Saturn’s orbit.

Thanks to that, we will be able to study the megacomet from the distant Oort cloud much more closely. Due to its large size, it was initially mistaken for a dwarf planet. But, since its discovery in 2014, new studies found that its movement pattern coincided more with a comment than with a planetary body.