mega man battle network collection review: pokemon style mega man

Keiji Inafune is one of the most brilliant game designer/character designer/producer of the Rising Sun, a man of many talents who has gone through various videogame eras with his works and productions (his name appears in more than a hundred games). From the eighties to the present day, from Mega Man to Gunvolt via Onimusha, Dead Rising, Resident Evil (here the review of Resident Evil 4), Ace Attorney, Lost Planet, Inafune can also boast an episode of the series in his rich curriculum Zelda. Looking for a job as an animator, the then 22-year-old Keiji was hired by Capcom in 1987 to help the team that was dealing with Street Fighter: then he was reassigned as character designer to the new Mega Man project (or Rockman, as he is called in Japan).

Created by six young talents, the game with the little blue robot inspired by the master’s famous Astro Boy Osamu Tezuka it was moderately successful but not enough to justify a sequel. Inafune, Kitamura (he is the real father of the blue bomber) and the others managed to convince the company to give them a second chance: the rest is history. Thus was born the legend of Mega Man, one of the most iconic characters of the house of Osaka (also the protagonist of comics, toys and cartoons) and of a saga that in over 35 years of honorable career has managed to evolve and reinvent itself several times, selling the beauty of 38 million copies since its debut on the Famicom / NES.

Mega Man in Pokémon sauce

The franchise has indelibly marked the career path of Inafune, who from a simple illustrator found himself taking on the role of game designer/producer of the series and other famous Capcom productions. Between sequels, spin-offs and collections, the success of the little blue robot shows no sign of abating: after the brilliant restoration work performed with the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (here the review of Mega Man Zero Legacy Collection), the Osaka company is ready to repeat the success with the one dedicated to the Mega Man Battle Network series.

Developed and conceived by Inafune himself, Battle Network aimed to make the saga appreciated by a new generation, that of Pokémon. A wide-ranging project that included not only video games but also a series of manga, anime and a ton of toys (there was even a board game). The magic formula proposed by Mega Man Battle Network (Rockman Exe in the Japanese version) successfully merged several genres (RPG, strategy, trading card games) and was particularly popular on Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS, earning five sequels and many spin-offs.

Mega Man Battle Network paints a dystopian world dominated by technology set in the twenty-first century (in an elusive year 200X): the protagonist of the adventure is a young student named Lan Hikari who, together with his virtual assistant Mega Man.EXE, fights in cyber space a dangerous terrorist organization who wants to dominate the world through computer viruses.

This is broadly the plot of the saga, which in the various chapters sees different bad guys / organizations take turns. What makes this genre special is the gameplay, which alternates exploration phases in the real world with battles in the virtual one. Character progression is through the collection of gods Battle Chips rather than through experience points; moreover, as in a trading card game, players find themselves trading, buying and fighting to improve their deck.

The clashes are simulated through a checkerboard / grid (made up of 18 tiles divided into two groups of nine) in which Mega Man and his opponents move and fight. The Battle Chips obtained or bought in the various levels offer the player the possibility to launch attacks and exploit the abilities of the little blue robot (through his “Mega Buster” cannon arm): to do this it is necessary to build decks of special moves.

The Battle Chips are thus placed in a folder before the start of each battle and extracted at random. There are a total of 175 and they can be used not only to attack (different types of weapons are available) but also to defend, counter the moves of the challengers and recover energy. Over the course of the game the clashes become more and more complex and the correct construction of the chip decks is the key to continuing. Some enemies can be defeated with certain combinations, others require a completely different approach: need several game overs (the whole series is really tough!) to find the winning solutions. Starting from the third episode, the Battle Chips have been divided into three categories with some limitations on their use. Through the Game Link cable, however, it was possible to challenge other human opponents or exchange chips to obtain some special ones.

The contents and the fights

In the period from 2001 to 2006, Capcom produced six episodes of the Mega Man Battle Network series, as well as a few spin-offs. From the third chapter onwards, the Osaka house has published two different versions for each game (with plot-level variations) along the lines of Nintendo’s Pokémon titles.

The Legacy Collection (split into two volumes in the digital version) re-proposes Mega Man Battle Network, Mega Man Battle Network 2, Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue, Mega Man Battle Network 3 White, Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun, Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon, Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman, Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel, Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar.

Altogether the quality of the first three episodes is good, a little less than the rest of the package; the fourth chapter is the one that has been most successful (1.35 million copies sold) and is also the longest-lived (about eighty hours to complete it 100%). Most titles require one twenty hours to see the longed-for end.

On the emulation front, Capcom has not disappointed expectations: the ten games offered they work without problems (we tested them on PlayStation 5) and they are perfect in portable mode for Nintendo Switch. The isometric view, the sprites and the backdrops are always the same as the originals, with all the pros and cons of the case (Mega Man is the one that has the best performance). There is no shortage of graphic filters/edges to improve use on smart TVs, as well as a spectacular gallery of illustrations/secrets and a music player with 4 new tracks. A multiplayer sector has been added – which replaces games and chip exchanges with friends via Game Link – and 499 additional chips (divided into patch cards, double souls, character cards, download chips and special cards), which they were originally only available for the Japanese market via the Game Boy Advance e-Reader. Since this is an old school saga, a renamed mode has been introduced “Buster Max“, which makes game clashes much more accessible (it is not available in online matches): Mega Man’s Mega Buster is boosted by 100%. The restoration operation by Capcom has not produced any changes regarding the localization chapter: all ten products are available (menus, video text and voice-over) in English, Chinese and Japanese only.