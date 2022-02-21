Meet Worldle, a variant of the original game, but guessing the name of a country

Born from a love story, Wordle has become one of the novelties that has hooked millions of people around the world.

And just like everything that becomes popular, some variants of this game have already emerged.

One of the most recent is Worldle (With an L in Word to change the meaning of Word=Word to World=World)a game that has a dynamic similar to the original Wordle in which you will have to guess the hidden word or, in this case, the name of the country, with the possibility of making mistakes up to a maximum of 6 times.

So far everything looks similar to Wordle. However, unlike his inspiration, Worldle will show a silhouette corresponding to the map of the country that you must guess. It is worth mentioning that when entering the names of the countries you must do so in English.

Another aspect that distinguishes Worldle from the original version is that while in this version the boxes turn colored to indicate the level of success in the entered word, in Worldle the kilometers of distance that exist to get to the country whose name you have not guessed right.

In addition, it will show an icon that will tell you which way you need to move to get there. You will also have a link that will take you to Google Maps where you can see the map of that country. All this will serve as clues so that you can guess the name of the country on your next attempt.

Link: worldle.teuteuf.fr