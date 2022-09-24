Meet the peoples of ancient Mesoamerica in a new game released by Google

The Arts & Culture application has launched a new game (The Descent of the Serpent) that takes the user to know the civilizations of . The measure is the result of a partnership with the National Museum of Anthropology of Mexico and during the game it proposes a mission in which the player must collect 20 artifacts through a maze. The application has not received significant news for a long time. The last ones took place in 2020, when the company implemented news related to Artificial Intelligence. In practice, it was possible to have access to functions such as an interactive map that explores world literature and also an intelligent way of relating works with the colors of an environment.

Another interesting update was a filter in the app that allows owners of Android and iOS devices to become famous paintings. At the time, works such as Frida Kahlo's self-portrait with a monkey and another self-portrait that turned anyone into a Van Gogh painting were available.

In the case of Descent of the Serpent, a video introduces users to the game's plot and then redirects them to a screen where the character's disguise can be selected. They are: Huitzilopochtli, Xolotl, Xbalanque and Mictlantecuhtli and all make references to the of ancient Mesoamerica.





After that, the next step is to play in search of the 20 artifacts over 4 levels of a maze. Each retrieved object comes with information about and the culture it references. Incidentally, the disguises themselves also have an item that shows relevant data about each one.

The game is free and can be played either through the app for Android and iOS, or through the official website. Access the game through your browser by clicking here.