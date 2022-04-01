Meet the NIO electric car with a thousand kilometers of autonomy

NIO is a global multinational company, established in China, specialized in the development of electric cars recognized for their high performance and autonomy. Likewise, NIO is made up of an expert team in research, development and design, attributes that make it one of Tesla’s main competitors in the Asian nation.

For all this it is not surprising that they have recently become news of interest after announcing the development of the OIL ET7, an electric car that will not only have the best in terms of design, but also in specifications, since it is said to be equipped with a range of a thousand kilometers.

They started dating a few days ago ready for sale in China the first serial units, so it is expected that in a few months it will make its foray into the European market. This is how the NIO ET7 is expected to represent a rival to be taken into account by the competition’s radar.

With serial production going well, NIO hopes to gradually increase the numbers in this process, making sure to maintain quality and comply with the standards imposed by the brand to obtain a car that fully meets your expectations and those of your customers. customers.

In that sense, the NIO ET7 will be released in two versions: a standard and a special edition with prices that will hover between 63 thousand and 75 thousand euros. Added to this, customers will have the opportunity to choose the battery rental service, reducing the final price of the electric car by about 10 thousand euros when taking this option.

Speaking of the battery, it will have two versions: one of 75 kWh which will give the car a autonomy of 500 km and one of 100 kWh that will offer 700 km of autonomy. It is planned later to implement a 150 kWh battery that gives the car a autonomy of a thousand kilometers.

In the technological section, the NIO ET7 will have a computer with 4 NVIDIA processors gifted with 68 cores and capable of process 32 GB per secondspecifications that give it the necessary power to manage the information from the 11 cameras, as well as the LiDAR, the 5 extremely high frequency radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors and two GPS + IMU modules that make autonomous driving of the car possible.

It is worth mentioning that the software involved in the autonomous driving process It can be unlocked through a monthly subscription.