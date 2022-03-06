Meet the iSIM, the new SIM card for mobiles

When talking about SIM card (Subscriber Identity Module for its acronym in English), this term refers to a tiny plastic card in which a chip associated with a unique telephone number is embedded along with the access codes of the user subscribed to a certain telephone operator.

Over time we have seen the SIM card go through different changes, going from that SIM the size of a credit card to the nanoSIM with a size of 12 × 9 millimeters.

Well now it seems that this element is about to take another step in its evolution with the iSIM. It is a programmable and much smaller card than its predecessor, which will be incorporated into the processor of the smartphone, hence its name, which means Integrated SIM. In fact, it cannot be seen, it is inside a chip, so it cannot be removed or inserted, it can only be programmed.

Once this implementation is done, the classic slots would be discarded from the design of the next generation of manufactured smartphones, thus reducing the size of future mobiles.

In that sense, the iSIM it would be embedded in the phone’s own SoC. This, after having made the circuit part of the smartphone board, thus accompanying the rest of the electronic components that keep the mobile device running.

Thanks to this innovation, some significant advantages will be obtained, such as:

Simplification and optimization of phone design leaving more free space for the rest of the device’s components. It is worth mentioning that iSIM will have a size of less than one square millimeter.

leaving more free space for the rest of the device’s components. It is worth mentioning that iSIM will have a size of less than one square millimeter. Reduction in manufacturing costs. This will allow operators to take advantage of existing eSIM infrastructure to provide remote SIMs to users.

This will allow operators to take advantage of existing eSIM infrastructure to provide remote SIMs to users. Greater security users by preventing a third party from being able to clone the phone’s SIM card.

users by preventing a third party from being able to clone the phone’s SIM card. exploit to the max SIM capabilities.

SIM capabilities. Transfer this new technology to other devices such as tablets, wearables, among others. This means that in the future it will be possible to assign mobile phone services to a wide variety of devices beyond smartphones.

Hopefully the novelty will not be long in coming so that it is easier to change phones without depending on the archaic cards.