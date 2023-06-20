Meet the Harvard student who grew 'Girls Who VC' to 1,500 members in six months

- Advertisement -

The night before last year’s finals was a big one for Isabella Mandis, who was at that time a freshman at Harvard University. She wanted to connect with more women interested in venture capital, so she went to her LinkedIn community and asked whoever was interested to fill out an online form.

“I made a website in, like, two minutes,” she said. “I was just doing something for fun.”

Finals kept her busy the entire following day. When she checked LinkedIn, there were over 100 messages waiting for…