Meet the Dubliner pulling hilarious pranks on unsuspecting people in the capital

Richard Dickie Savage from Eastwall founded Tricky TV which fools unsuspecting Dubs through hilarious pranks.

The 33-year-old films the pranks by using hidden cameras and microphones and uploads them to social media.

Richard spoke to Dublin Live about the work him and his team do all over Ireland.

“The best prank that we’ve done so far was on a guy from Ballybough called Leonard and his lovely wife Carol,” he said.

“It was set up by Rose Osbourne, his neighbour.

“What happened was, we basically came up with the idea of planting a sewer plant in the garden of this guy.

“Now we knew he was a bit of a character and he was going to give his reactions.

“We actually went and performed the prank on the spot. It got a little bit more aggressive than we were expecting.

“How I held my nerve, I have no idea. I was slightly afraid, I won’t lie.

“On the spot, I actually thought he was going to hit me a box there and then.”

Richard said his team “don’t want to be anything like any of the shows in the past before”.

“We have a very strict code of putting in pranks that have never been seen,” he said.

One of Tricky TV’s latest pranks is something that “has never been done in Ireland”.

Richard explained: “It’s a foreign exchange student prank on a homeowner who has been set up in Smithfield.

“We put a lot of hard work into this, we actually got some new faces and new actors just for this one prank.

“The woman that is being set up is an absolute character I believe so it’s guaranteed reactions and I cannot wait to perform this prank.”

If you want to see how Richard got on with his foreign exchange student prank, watch the video above or find him on TikTok here.

