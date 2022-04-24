Meet the drone that captures other drones using a built-in network

Since their implementation in exploration and rescue tasks, drones have been a very useful tool thanks to the agility with which they move in the air, whether on land or sea, thus reducing response times by of the people in charge of these operations.

Likewise, drones are used in the surveillance of border areas, thereby helping to maintain control of illegal incursions that are carried out through these routes, or even to identify key areas in forest fires.

Other uses, such as drone capture they have exploited the potential of these devices to the fullest, which has led to the emergence over time of some interesting models designed and programmed especially to fulfill this mission; the last one was the Interceptor drone.

Among the most notable features of this device are its detachable propellerswhich are responsible for keeping the network in place until the moment its release is activated.

Alexey Zaitsevskya Lithuanian hacker, was the one who carried out the manufacture of this quadcopter shaped drone in whose use the power-to-weight ratio.

Thanks to this the Drone Interceptor can get up and running quickly and locate the target drone to surround it and thus obtain a complete vision of it; all this with the help of an on-board camera that transmits in real time to an operator on the ground.

Once Drone Interceptor determines that the spotted drone needs to be shot down, this is located below. The pilot then executes the command to cause the propellers to rotate at high speed and separate from the structurethereby deploying a Kevlar net that is attached to them.

At the moment this happens, the propellers are projected upwards pulling the netso that it covers the target drone to cause it to fall to the ground.

And if you wonder what happens to the rest of the drone once it releases the net, it also falls, but suspended from a parachute and emitting a loud beep as it descends so that it can be easily found by the operator.

Its creator believes that in the near future the Drone Interceptor will be massively incorporated into ground patrol vehicles