Meet the 13-year-old boy who graduated from university in Physics and specialized in Mathematics

From an early age, human beings perceive everything that happens around them, and their minds begin to absorb the information they receive through different means.

Once a certain age is reached, the person begins their journey through the academic world, obtaining information according to their cognitive abilities, which, once understood, will escalate in difficulty until a point is reached where the person is suitable enough to function in different areas of life upon reaching adulthood.

However, there are people who show above-average abilities from an early age. One of them is Elliot Tanner, a 13-year-old boy that has been in the news recently after having obtained a Degree in Physics and a minor in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota.

Following this achievement Elliot will now be accepted into the Physics Ph.D. program at the University of Minnesotaso that he can continue to study Theoretical High Energy Physics and obtain his degree, as long as his parents can raise the money they need to help him achieve this goal.

His parents comment that Elliot was too advanced academically as early as kindergarten, so they made the decision to educate him at home.

Elliot’s mother expressed that this assimilated the study plans in an accelerated waywhich meant that after a month I finished algebra and then geometry in two weeks.

When Elliot was nine years old he would be enrolled in the Normandale Community College. It would not be until he entered college at the age of 11 that Elliot’s interest in physics arose.

In this regard, the boy expressed on his website:

My passion for physics stems from how the subject acts as a carrier of mathematics without the matter being bogged down by how formalized it is (ie by having to consider non-physical states). Physics is more based on intuition and thus inspires my interest to pursue graduate studies in physics.

However, Elliot and his family have been subject to negative reviews in which it has been questioned that his early introduction to the university world has prevented him from enjoying a proper childhood.

Given this, his mother assures that her son has no problems relating to children his age and playing games like Minecraft or Dungeons and Dragons with them.