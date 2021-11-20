mediatek unveils first 4nm processor to unseat qualcomm

A few days ago the passage of a processor of MediaTek by one of the most important performance tests, and it attracted a lot of attention because the phone that had passed with this mysterious processor had exceeded a million points, something unheard of for a phone, and far from the possibilities of an iPhone or a Android with current processors. And the mystery has been revealed, because MediaTek has presented its processor Dimensity 9000, which becomes the first in the market to be built in the 4nm process, a key factor to be able to offer higher performance. The processor that could finally assault the undisputed throne of Qualcomm in Android and Apple phones and their Bionics in absolute levels.

The most powerful processor of the moment

In the end, MediaTek was in charge of launching the first processor with 4nm manufacturing technology, something that many doubted that a manufacturer would get before Apple, of which there are certainly doubts that it can make this leap in the Apple A16. But going back to MediaTek, the company has launched a powerful processor that has cores of all kinds. Like a 3.05 GHz Cortex-X2, three 2.85 GHz Cortex-A710s and four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510s, so the main core exceeds 3GHz speed, something spectacular for a mobile device.

Here is the world’s 1st TSMC 4nm-class smartphone chip! The @MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is their flagship 5G chip. 320MP camera support, 180Hz Full HD + support, Cortex-X2 3.05GHz, and LPRRR5x 7500Mbps support! #MediaTekSummit #PoweredByMediatek pic.twitter.com/uMwUDxiU9U

– Tim Schofield (@ qbking77) November 18, 2021

MediaTek ensures that this processor is 20% more powerful than its predecessor, the Dimensity 1200, and there is a fact that has undoubtedly caught our attention and that tells us where the cameras of our mobile phones are going to evolve. Since this processor will support sensors with up to 320 megapixel resolution. This processor once again offers 5G connectivity, and launches connectivity for the first time Bluetooth 5.3. This will offer better signal strength and stability. In addition, it will boast of Wifi6E to have the highest download speed possible. We already know which would be the first manufacturers to have this processor in their high-end mobiles.

These would be Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, OPPO, Samsung, Motorola or OnePlus. Now it remains to be seen if this is indeed that processor that exceeds a million points in the most important performance test on the market. If so, it may be the first time that MediaTek has overtaken Qualcomm in the high-end with the fastest processor, waiting for the Snapdragon 898 or the Apple A16 Bionic.

>