MediaTek remains chip leader, but Qualcomm recovers: the numbers of Q4 2021

Continues to be the world’s number one smartphone chip maker, MediaTek, but during the last quarter of 2021, the fourth, the Taiwanese chipmaker suffered not a little. To sharpen the concerns of MediaTek there is the growth of Qualcomm which in the space of a year has increased its share by 7%, and continues to make the big voice regarding 5G products, where it leaves the crumbs both to MediaTek and to Samsung and company.
About the future perspectivesParv Sharma, Counterpoint’s senior analyst put it this way:
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip will start shipping in the first quarter of 2022, when the market will still be affected by the success of the Galaxy S22 series and the Chinese New Year. Overall, we expect the next growth inflection to come in the second half of 2022, when major manufacturers have launched and will launch several 5G smartphones.
- No leap forward for MediaTek, as it happened last quarter. The numbers that compare the last quarter of 2021 with that of the previous year tell of a 4% contraction of market shares for MediaTek. A heavier picture if you look instead at Q3 2021, when the company enjoyed 40%. According to Counterpoint analysts, the contraction is due to the high shipments of smartphones in the first half of the year by companies that rely mainly on MediaTek. Moreover “many customers had preferred to put more chips in stock to overcome any difficulties in the industry”notes Counterpoint.
- Jump all right instead Qualcomm, which goes from 23% in Q4 2020 to 30% last quarter, catching up on the Taiwanese rival. It also grows compared to the previous quarter when Counterpoint had acquired a share of 27%, even if the increase is much more contained. For analysts, Qualcomm’s surge is mainly due to high-end smartphones: “[Qualcomm] was able to prioritize sales of high-end Snapdragon chips, which are more profitable and suffer less from the impact of any shortages than mid-range and low-end smartphones. “. Qualcomm’s market shares continue to be incredible, narrowing the circle to 5G products only: MediaTek is far both in absolute value and in terms of growth compared to Q4 2020.
- THE OTHERS – As expected, Apple it increased its market share compared to the previous quarter (+ 6%) thanks to the boost provided by the iPhone 13. In the year-over-year comparison, however, there was a very slight contraction (-1%). Still very good Unisoc, which actually confirms the growth of the previous quarter, gaining 1% and as much as 7% over the previous year. Contraction for Samsung and its Exynos which, however, strongly depend on the Galaxy S: now that the S22s are official, eyes on what the Counterpoint numbers will say on Q1 2022. In closing Huaweiwhose HiSilicon Kirin sink to 1% of the market confirming the negative trend of the last quarter: it is not surprising, but as technology lovers it is not a little sorry.
