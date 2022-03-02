MediaTek presents Dimensity 8000 to compete with Snapdragon in 5G

Continuing the multiple announcements from MWC 2022, MediaTek has unveiled its latest move to take on Qualcomm, with the introduction of the new family of Dimensity 8000 chipsaimed at the upper mid-range and the widespread insertion of 5G in the next smartphones.

Specifically, the company says it is looking to offer an alternative in the form of suitable mid-range chipsets that can compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870 mobile silicon, at least in terms of performance.

For this purpose, they have presented the new Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100, two Octa-Core processors built with four Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.85 GHz and four low-power Cortex-A55 cores, and a Mali G610-MC6 GPU. Both chips are based on TSMC’s 5nm process node and the main difference between them is the clock speed of the CPU, GPU and NPU.

Both have the MediaTek Imagiq 780 image signal processor that can handle up to a single 200-megapixel shooter or a triple camera module with two 32-megapixel sensors and one 16-megapixel sensor, which also enables 4K and HDR10+ video capture; and support quad-channel LPDDR5 RAM running at up to 6400 Mbps and have UFS 3.1 storage. Each integrates a 5G sub-6GHz modem and it comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 standards.

For its part, the Dimensity 8000 supports FHD+ displays with up to 165Hz refresh ratewhile the Dimensity 9000 can drive WQHD+ displays up to 120Hz. Another notable feature that also comes exclusively to the older model is compatibility with AV1 hardware accelerated decodinga feature that Samsung has already added to its Exynos 2200 SoC, and that Qualcomm plans to incorporate in its next Snapdragon 8 Gen2.

Thus, MediaTek is expected to debut these chips debuting in several mid-range phones dated by the end of this year, including Xiaomi’s Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro+, the Realme GT Neo 3, and the Oppo K10. On the other hand, the possibility that the OnePlus Nord 3 also equips one of the new chips is also being rumored.