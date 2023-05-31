MediaTek prepares a “beast” to compete against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

- Advertisement -

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chip is one of the most powerful smartphone processors of 2023, taking on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in some areas. Now, the Taiwanese manufacturer has shed more light on its next-generation chipset.

MediaTek has announced that its flagship next-generation Dimensity chipset will be powered by the newly announced Cortex-X4 CPU core, Cortex-A720 CPU core, and Arm Immortalis Mali-G720 GPU.

It comes as no surprise as MediaTek has been using the latest CPU and GPU technology in its flagships for two years now. But the news means we can expect that the next-generation Dimensity chipset (presumably called the ) is a major rival to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The vivo x90 Pro sports a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip

The Taiwanese chipmaker has also noted that the new chipset will offer an “innovative” architecture, adding that the processor will improve multitasking and performance in “very” multithreaded applications and games.

MediaTek hasn’t mentioned whether its new processor will use the small Cortex-A520 CPU core, which debuted alongside the Cortex-X4 and A720. This could be because the company doesn’t want to reveal too many important details just yet.

MediaTek claims that the Dimensity 9300 (or whatever the new chipset is called) It will bring significant performance and efficiency improvements.



