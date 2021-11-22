MediaTek Plans Wi-Fi 7 Demo at CES 2022

Although Wi-Fi 6 could still be considered quite recent, taking the lead over the rest of its competitors, MediaTek announced this morning at an event that will demonstrate the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 standard during their presentations during the next CES 2022, already dated for next January.

However, as we said, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E wireless networks are still quite new, so Wi-Fi 7 adoption for consumers is still a long way off.

As some of those attending this latest MediaTek presentation showed us, the mention began with a slide that talked about the company’s upcoming collaborations with AMD for the development of Wi-Fi 6E. Although soon this turned into a small deepening in the next standard, which according to the company, should increase speeds by up to 2.4 times compared to today standard introduced during the past year.

That means that @MediaTek has thrown it’s hat into the ring along with @Intel and @Qualcomm on Wi-Fi 7. But I hope that we’ll get concrete dates of when their solution will be available, maybe during Q&A. #MediaTekSummit – Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) November 18, 2021

Also, far from being a low-key mention, James Chen himself, Associate Vice President of Product Marketing, delivered a clear message: “We will participate in Wi-Fi 7 technology. We want to be the leaders«.

Chen explained that the highest speed applies when using the same number of antennas as Wi-Fi 6E. He also noted that Wi-Fi 7 will be better at blocking interference from neighboring networks. Although MediaTek intends to demo Wi-Fi 7, also known as 802.11be, next year, a document suggests that IEEE will not finalize standards for the technology until 2024. The report also says that Wi-Fi 7 could bring speeds of up to 40 gigabits per second.