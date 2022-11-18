MediaTek plans to enter PC market with ARM processors

THE MediaTek is aiming to produce ARM chips to enter the PC market. Recently, the manufacturer even surpassed its rival Qualcomm in global market share. Now, the vice president of the company spoke a little about what it intends to do:

In CPU and GPU, we are having to make some bigger investments as a fundamental capability.

Overall, the company is seeing an opportunity to $40 billion (R$ 219 billion) in this market. Furthermore, it could be said that much of this was driven by Apple’s success. After all, the apple showed an interesting solution when presenting its “M” series processors.

MediaTek’s first steps are already being taken, with the components produced to Chromebooks recently announced. Even so, it is worth remembering that the items are still for the most basic segment and aim to provide performance only for day-to-day tasks and light work, consistent with the proposal of notebooks with Chrome OS🇧🇷