MediaTek may launch chipset with GPU developed by NVIDIA, indicates rumor

MediaTek has negotiated a partnership with NVIDIA for the development of a new Arm chipset that can integrate the latest in the field of GPU. The information was confirmed by more than one source on Tuesday.
If the partnership goes ahead, the forecast is that the new MediaTek chipset has a custom GPU on NIVIDIAand it could be launched as early as 2024.
However, the sources of the leak are unanimous in saying that this joint work is not aimed at the smartphone market, but at notebooks. That’s because MediaTek’s intention is to provide chips for laptops that use “Windows on Arm”.
In addition to being a “good deal” for MediaTek, this partnership is also seen with good eyes by NIVIDIA executives, since there is a whole new market being formed around the Arm notebook segment.
Products with WOA (Windows On Arm) should have substantial growth in 2024, since Microsoft itself has been preparing and talking to several manufacturers. The intent is to combat the rapid advance of Chromebooks.
For now, companies do not comment on the matter officially. Thus, we emphasize that everything should be considered as just another market rumor.
Anyway, there are those who believe that a possible success of the partnership could make NIVIDIA also want to develop GPUs for the smartphone market, something similar to what Samsung and AMD have been doing.