MediaTek may launch chipset with GPU developed by NVIDIA, indicates rumor

MediaTek has negotiated a partnership with NVIDIA for the development of a new Arm chipset that can integrate the latest in the field of GPU. The information was confirmed by more than one source on Tuesday.

If the partnership goes ahead, the forecast is that the new MediaTek chipset has a custom GPU on NIVIDIAand it could be launched as early as 2024.

However, the sources of the leak are unanimous in saying that this joint work is not aimed at the smartphone market, but at notebooks. That’s because MediaTek’s intention is to provide chips for laptops that use “Windows on Arm”.