MediaTek leader in the smartphone chip market. Unisoc sensational leap

MediaTek confirms its leadership on the chip market for smartphones, leading the ranking also in the third quarter of 2021 as already happened in the previous quarter, between April and June. And the other aspect to make the news is the rise of Unisoc, which in one year has more than doubled its shares from 4 to 10%.

In general, shipments of Application Processor (AP) and System on Chip (SoC) chips are estimated by Counterpoint Research increased by 6 percentage points in the last 12 months. An increase in growth is represented by chips for 5G smartphones, whose shipments have doubled compared to last year.