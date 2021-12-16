MediaTek leader in the smartphone chip market. Unisoc sensational leap

MediaTek confirms its leadership on the chip market for smartphones, leading the ranking also in the third quarter of 2021 as already happened in the previous quarter, between April and June. And the other aspect to make the news is the rise of Unisoc, which in one year has more than doubled its shares from 4 to 10%.
In general, shipments of Application Processor (AP) and System on Chip (SoC) chips are estimated by Counterpoint Research increased by 6 percentage points in the last 12 months. An increase in growth is represented by chips for 5G smartphones, whose shipments have doubled compared to last year.
MEDIATEK LEADER IN FRONT OF QUALCOMM
Q3 2021 and Q3 2020 AP / SoC shipments, Counterpoint Research data
- MediaTek holds 40% share, 7% more if you compare the figure with that of the second quarter, driven by the strong demand for processors both for smartphones compatible with new generation networks and for LTE ones. The excellent performance was possible thanks to the diversified offer of Dimensity products intended for both the medium-high range and (above all) the medium-low range.
- Behind the Taiwanese giant is there Qualcomm with a 27% share, down by one percentage point compared to the same period last year but in a decisive recovery on a quarterly basis (it was at 24% in Q2 2021). The American company’s shipments are up by 9% thanks to the excellent market performance of the Snapdragon 8xx family SoCs and the top-of-the-range 5G modem. Just Qualcomm leads the 5G market with a share of 62%, clearly detaching MediaTek second with a share of 28%.
- In third place there is Apple with 15% share, but Counterpoint Research believes the share may grow over the last quarter with sales of the iPhone 13 (and mini, Pro and Pro Max variants) during the holiday season. The unknown factor remains of the limited availability of the chips, which could compromise the sales trend.
- Unisoc continues to grow and obtains a market share of 10%, for the first time in double figures. He collaborates with several brands, including Honor, realme, Motorola, ZTE and Samsung: for example, the announcement by the Korean company of Galaxy Tab A8 2021 based on SoC Unisoc T618 is yesterday.
- In fifth place we find Samsung Exynos, which now holds 5% of the market. The drop from 10% last year is essentially due to the reorganization of strategies and the internal one. Closes the ranking HiSilicon, which in 12 months falls from 13% to 2%. It goes without saying that this trend is closely related to the consequences of the ban wanted by the United States that is hitting Huawei: the Kirin SoC stocks are running out, and the Chinese company is offering smartphones. limited to 4G by relying on Qualcomm solutions.