MediaTek, first affordable 6nm SoC in the second half of the year | Rumor

By the third quarter of this year, the first MediaTek SoC in the budget 6 nanometer G series: GSM Arena colleagues argue, citing internal sources. The chip will replace the Helio G96, which is very popular in budget smartphones especially in China and which is still based on a 12nm production process.

So far MediaTek has reserved the most refined production processes for its Dimensity, higher-end chips that also distinguish the presence of a 5G modem. The Dimensity 9000 was the first chip announced at 4nm, for example. The source claims that the processor structure contained in the new SoC, whose name is still provisional (“Next-G” is the official internal nickname) will be the same as the Helio G96, namely:

2x Arm Cortex-A76 @ 2+ GHz

6x Arm Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz

The GPU is also unchanged, one Arm Mali G57 MC2 (dual core), capable of pushing displays up to FHD + 1080p at a maximum refresh of 120 Hz. For the rest of the components, it is rumored an ISP capable of handling cameras up to 108 MP, video recording up to QHD 2K at 30 FPS. The limitation of connectivity only 4G remains, as per tradition for the Helio range.

The first manufacturer to market a smartphone with this Next-G chip should be Doogee, again according to the source. There is no information relating to other brands. But let’s put it this way, it’s not like it’s one of those novelties to wait with bated breath. We are much more interested, always remaining in the sector, in the Dimensity 8100 whose launch is much closer.