MediaTek Dimensity 9300, Amazing CPU: No e-Core | Rumor

Apparently MediaTek has a nice surprise in store for its next-generation top-of-the-range SoC, the Dimensity 9300: according to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, the CPU will only consist of high and intermediate power cores. We have never seen, at least until now, a modern SoC without high-efficiency cores.

The source claims, more specifically, that the CPU will always be octa-core, but made up of a cluster of four Cortex-X4 cores and a cluster of four Cortex-A720 cores. As many of you may have noticed, these are the latest generation architectures that Arm Inc. presented just a few days ago. We do not have information for the moment on the operating frequencies, but we know that the production process will be TSMC’s N4P.

Interestingly, in recent days, right after Arm’s announcement, he confirmed directly via his social channels that his next chip would include Cortex-X4, Cortex-A720 and Immortalis-G720 GPU. omitting the Cortex-A520. It is not clear whether DCS is venturing out a theory or reporting information from some inside source.

At a purely technical level it is not that it is impossible to configure a CPU in this way: but whether it makes sense from an energy, thermal, performance and dimensional point of view is another matter altogether. The leaker says that, at least as far as consumption is concerned, there is excellent news – there is one ahead reduction of even 50% compared to the previous generation. All while guaranteeing benchmark performance superior to that of Apple A17 Bionic.

After all we have seen in recent months how the whole industry is abandoning the more traditional configurations “1+3+4” (1 very high power core, 3 intermediate, 4 efficient) in favor of other more particular ones. Just mention the two generations of Google Tensor, or even the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which has a Cortex-X3, two A715, two A710 and three A510. Everyone has their reasons: Qualcomm for example has decided to integrate two A710 cores because X3 and A715 is no longer compatible with 32-bit apps.