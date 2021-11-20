MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is presented as a true high-end

While Qualcomm, Apple, Google and Samsung are usually the first names that come to mind when we talk about chipsets for mobile phones, it is actually the Taiwanese manufacturer MediaTek the one that equips more smartphones worldwide, with more than 40% market share in the second quarter of 2021. However, normally these processors tend to be more aimed at budget phones, mid-range and even some premium model, but never among the true top of the range.

Something that seems to finally change, with the announcement of the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000, that it will not only be MediaTek’s most powerful mobile processor to date, it will also be the first to introduce a range of new technologies including ARMv9 CPU cores, ARM Mali-G710 graphics, support for LPDDR5X memory, and TSCM’s 4 nanometer manufacturing process.

As specified by MediaTek itself, this process leads to a 6% reduction in die area compared to TSCM’s 5nm manufacturing process, with improved performance and energy efficiency. In fact, ARM itself promised up to 35% increase in CPU performance, with up to 3 times the performance of AI and increased efficiency.

Today MediaTek launched its latest flagship SoC, the Dimensity 9000. This chipset, built on TSMC’s 4nm technology, will leverage Arm GPU and CPU configurations to power the next generation of 5G-enabled smartphones. #MediaTekSummit https://t.co/gdh3FJtFY3 pic.twitter.com/dsySAxWEBW – MediaTek (@MediaTek) November 18, 2021

Thus, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is presented as an octa-core processor, with a distribution of a 3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 CPU core, three 2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 CPU cores, and four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 CPU cores.

On the other hand, as we anticipated, it will have Mali-G710 10-core 850MH integrated graphicsz (for up to 35% better performance and a 60% improvement in energy efficiency), and a new fifth-generation MediaTek neural engine that the company claims provides 4X improvements in both performance and efficiency. In addition, another of the great novelties and virtues of this processor, comes with 3200 MHz LPDDR5 and 3750 MHz LPDDR5X memory support.

A new triple 18-bit Imagiq790 ISP provides support for a single camera up to 320MP or three 32MP cameras. Video capabilities include support for record 8K video at 30 frames per second or 4K video at 120 fps, while the chip can decode video at resolutions up to 8K / 60fps.

Finally, when it comes to wireless connectivity, the Dimensity 9000 already advances the support of networks 5G NR Sub-6GHz, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Currently none of the models that will equip this chipset have been confirmed, although it is expected to reach some of the high-end devices released early next year.