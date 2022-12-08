MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Launches with 3.1GHz Core, Gaming Enhancements, and More

In an official statement released this morning, MediaTek finally made the Dimensity 8200 chipset official. According to the Taiwanese manufacturer, the new SoC seeks to deliver good performance for mid-range smartphones and also some adjustments in the gaming department.
In terms of specifications, the chipset is Built on TSMC’s 4nm process and it is an octa-core with 1+3+4 design.
The Dimensity 8200 is comprised of one 3.1GHz Cortex-A78 core, three 3.0GHz Cortex-A78 cores, and four 2GHz Cortex-A55 cores.
The GPU is the Mali-G610 and the manufacturer guarantees that the set can deliver great performance in heavier games, and the chip also has the HyperEngine 6.0 engine.
The new version supports intelligent quad stabilization, variable rate rendering, intelligent CPU multi-threading optimization, fast channel for 5G and more.
The new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 also delivers adaptive refresh rate for displays, something that ensures battery savings on smartphones with 120 Hz screens, for example.
Furthermore, in terms of cameras and image processing, the Dimensity 8200 features Imagiq 785 (ISP), which supports main camera up to 320 MP and three more cameras for simultaneous HDR video.
The chip even supports movie mode, which tracks focus in real time when recording video through two cameras, creating a more natural, multi-level depth of field effect. The Dimensity 8200 also supports the AI Noise Reduction (AI-NR) function to capture image details accurately and quickly, even in low-light environments.
In terms of connectivity, the Dimensity 8200 features a 5G modem that supports full band and up to three carrier aggregation, Wi-Fi 6E to ensure faster transmission rates and Bluetooth 5.3. The chipset also stands out for being compatible with:
- Screens with 120Hz WQHD or 180Hz FHD+ resolution
- HDR10+, 4K AV1 video decoding
- Bluetooth LE for power saving
Finally, MediaTek confirms that the first smartphone to use its new processor is the iQOO Neo 7 SE.
What did you think of the Dimensity 8200? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.