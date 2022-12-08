MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Launches with 3.1GHz Core, Gaming Enhancements, and More

In an official statement released this morning, MediaTek finally made the Dimensity 8200 chipset official. According to the Taiwanese manufacturer, the new SoC seeks to deliver good performance for mid-range smartphones and also some adjustments in the gaming department.

In terms of specifications, the chipset is Built on TSMC’s 4nm process and it is an octa-core with 1+3+4 design.

The Dimensity 8200 is comprised of one 3.1GHz Cortex-A78 core, three 3.0GHz Cortex-A78 cores, and four 2GHz Cortex-A55 cores.

The GPU is the Mali-G610 and the manufacturer guarantees that the set can deliver great performance in heavier games, and the chip also has the HyperEngine 6.0 engine.