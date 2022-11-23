MediaTek Dimensity 8200 has leaked specifications and may have a 3.1 GHz core

According to information released by Digital Chat Station, the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 should be officially launched soon. So now it is possible to know the main specifications of it.

The leaker cites that MediaTek should not change the structures of the new chipset when it is compared to its predecessor, thus maintaining the same 4 cores Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55.

The main change will be in the clock speed, which should go up to deliver greater performance.