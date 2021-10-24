MediaTek Dimensity 2000 will compete face to face with the most powerful of Qualcomm

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 will be the next chipset of the Chinese firm for high-end mobile devices. And the first data that comes to us suggest that it will be a very serious competitor for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888.

One of the big current trends in chip designs is the custom silicon search that better fits the needs of each hardware product and that, incidentally, reduces costs or limits dependence on third parties. Following Apple’s success, all large technology companies already have or are developing this type of ICs that are designed in-house (most licensed by ARM) and then manufactured by the TSMC, GlobalFoundries, Samsung foundries and in the future even Intel.

This week we have seen the trend confirmed with the Google Tensor for the Pixel 6 and OPPO has already announced a similar move. Apple has had its Ax for a decade and has already introduced them to PC, Samsung the Exynos and Huawei the Kirin. This leaves less space for the big specialists in SoC providers.

Qualcomm has been the undisputed number one in these mobile chipsets since the first Android devices were released and it still maintains the leadership in revenue and profit. But MediaTek is getting closer and closer and last year it surpassed it by a few months in the number of units shipped.

MediaTek Dimensity 2000

This SoC should be a turning point for the Chinese firm. Usually focused on the mid-range and entry-level, the Dimensity 2000 aims to compete with high-end Qualcomm, at least on paper.

#DigitalChatStation The current sample parameters of Snapdragon 898 and Dimensity 2000, the start of pressure treasure: Samsung 4nm, 1 * 3.0GHz X2 super large core + 3 * 2.5GHz large core + 4 * 1.79GHz small core, Adreno 730 GPU – Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) October 20, 2021

It will be manufactured by Samsung in the most advanced technological process on the planet (4 nm). It will have an eight-core CPU with a Cortex-X2 “super large” It runs at the same frequency as the larger Snapdragon 888: 3.0 GHz. It will have three other large cores at 2.85 GHz and four for less advanced tasks at 1.8 GHz. Its integrated GPU will be one of the latest developments to emerge from ARM, the Mali-G710 MC10.

Of course, those figures don’t translate directly into the actual performance of the devices and there are still plenty of factors to consider to start considering a winner between the two. But that 4nm process is an interesting starting point to start with what it means in reduction of consumption, integration and costs.

Only if the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 comes close to the performance of the Snapdragon 888, it will be a great victory for the Chinese firm. Especially if – as usual – you can put a much lower price on your chips and attract a larger number of brands to use it in their premium devices.