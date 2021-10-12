MediaTek Dimensity 2000: A true monster manufactured in 4 nm

The MediaTek Dimensity 2000 SoC is undoubtedly the definitive confirmation that the Taiwanese giant has managed to underpin a stellar recovery. I do not speak without reason, remember that, after several failures with the Helio X series of SoCs, the company decided to stop competing for a while in the high-end range, and focused its efforts on the mid-range and low-range.

MediaTek’s return to the top began with the Dimensity 1000, a very powerful chip that showed that the Taiwanese had found the right path, and that they were ready to compete with Qualcomm again at all levels. Within the mid-range they also accumulate important successes, among which we must highlight, without a doubt, the Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 800 series, both compatible with the 5G standard.

During the last weeks it became increasingly clear that the Taiwanese company needed to renew its top-of-the-range chip, and thanks to a recent leak we can share with you all the details of the MediaTek Dimensity 2000, the giant’s next flagship. At the CPU level, this silicon will use the new ARMv9 architecture, and will keep the same big.LITTLE layout with three core blocks we’ve seen in other chips, like the Snapdragon 888, for example.

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 Specifications

It will be manufactured in a 4 nm process. TSMC will be in charge of “cooking” it.

The CPU will have three blocks of cores: a high-performance Cortex-X2 core at 3 GHz, another high-performance block with three Cortex-A710 cores at an unspecified frequency (2.8 or 2.6 GHz, probably) and a third block with four high-efficiency Cortex-A510 cores at 2 GHz.

Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. This chip could be the first top of the range, and the only one, to use this graphics solution, as Samsung will mount a custom Radeon RDNA2 on its Exynos 2200.

It is still early to draw conclusions, but if these specifications are met there is no doubt that the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 will be up to the task when it comes to CPU performance. Unfortunately, I have my doubts about the possible performance of the GPU. ARM said that the Mali-G710 MC10 performs 20% more than the Mali-G78, but I think that this would not be enough to beat the AMD Radeon that will mount the Exynos 2200, and it may not be able to beat the Adreno 700 series that will mount the Snapdragon 898.

All in all, the Taiwanese company has always known how to make a difference by offering its SoCs at very competitive prices, and this has allowed to shape powerful, advanced and very affordable smartphones. With the MediaTek Dimensity 2000, you may keep that same focus, and this will make the main players in the smartphone industry see it as a more attractive solution.

If everything goes according to plan, its presentation will take place at the end of the year, but with the current situation in the semiconductor market, that plan may change. In any case, it is clear that the first smartphones with a MediaTek Dimensity 2000 SoC They won’t arrive until 2022.