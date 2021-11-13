MediaTek Dimensity 2000: a beast in AnTuTu

Of all the SoCs we expect by 2022, without a doubt the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 is on the list of the most interesting. And it would not only serve to confirm that MediaTek is going to fight quite hard to be at the top, in terms of performance, of this market. And, let’s not forget, the Taiwanese company has been going through some quite complicated years, in which it had to abandon the high-end range, but with the Dimensity 1000 it began to sign a long-awaited recovery, which continued with the Dimensity 1200, and that It could be completed by the hand of its top of the range by 2022.

As we have already been anticipating, the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 will be produced by TSMC and will be manufactured in 4 nanometer process, with a CPU divided into three blocks:

A 3 gigahertz Cortex-X2 core.

Three Cortex-A710 cores at an unspecified frequency (2.8 or 2.6 gigahertz, probably).

Four 2 gigahertz Cortex-A510 cores.

Along with the CPU, for the graphic section, it will have a Mali-G710 MC1 GPU.

Although it is not yet clear when this MediaTek Dimensity 2000, cEvery time there are more signs that we won’t have to wait too long, but only until the end of this 2021 or early 2022. And not only because they are key dates for this, since many manufacturers will take advantage of these dates to advance their plans for the, at that time, newly released 2022. Missing those dates can have negative consequences.

MTK Dimensity 2000 AnTutu 1000000+！ pic.twitter.com/qbRUFcOjvI – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2021

But, beyond the importance of the dates, we have another reason to think that the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 will not take long to be presented, and that is that, according to shows in a tweet the popular Ice universe filter, I could have already tried a device that integrates it. And, although this type of information must always be taken with reservations, it seems that the new MediaTek SoC could offer a spectacular performance.

More specifically, as we can see in the images provided by Ice universe, the device equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 would have broken a most significant barrier, obtaining a score of 1,002,220 in AnTuTu. A brand that, while waiting for the future Snapdragon 898 and Exynos 2200, predisposes us to expect a leap of the most pronounced in the performance of the SoCs aimed at the top of the range next year.

However, and as indicated before, these results must be taken with certain reservations. And the AnTuTu warning messages in the captures make sense, since we are talking about a new integrated, and since it will be a prototype, it makes sense that the connection of the software to its servers is not allowed to upload and validate the data. However, we will still have to wait at least a few weeks, until the highly anticipated (and now even more) MediaTek Dimensity 2000 officially debuts, and we can finally confirm if its performance is as spectacular as this leak indicates.