According to Counterpoint’s Global Smartphone Application Processor (AP) Market Share survey, MediaTek continues to lead the smartphone chipset market. There are several aspects raised, since the market is extremely competitive. Even though Qualcomm and Apple lead the industry in terms of power, it is MediaTek that conquers market share. In recent quarters, the MediaTek maintained a steady market share of around 35-40%, thanks to the success of its Dimensity 9200 SoC in the premium segment, as well as partnerships with major Chinese OEMs like vivo and Oppo. However, the expectation is that the overall chipset market to slow down in Q4 2022 due to order cutbacks from major Chinese manufacturers, as well as ongoing customer inventory adjustments and global macroeconomic conditions.

Compared to Q3 2021, Qualcomm saw a slight increase in market share from 27% and growing to 31% in Q3 2022. premium segment and after a partnership with Samsung for the Galaxy S23 line. Even so, the company should be impacted by the aforementioned macroeconomic conditions in the fourth quarter of 2022. - Advertisement - Who also reached a good share of the market was Apple, which showed improvements from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2022, due to the launch of the new iPhone 14 Pro and its variants with the A16 bionic chipset. The Pro models were particularly successful despite the impacts of Covid-19 on the Chinese production chain. THE Apple should be the one to take advantage in the fourth quarter of 2022 with its chipsets🇧🇷 And you, do you follow the chipset market and do you already have a favorite brand? Leave your comment!