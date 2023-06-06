MediaTek consolidates itself as the largest manufacturer of mobile chips

- Advertisement -

The latest report from Counterpoint Research reveals data on the smartphone chip market, covering the period from Q4 2021 to Q1 2023.

In the first quarter of 2023, MediaTek emerged as the dominant force in the smartphone processor market with 31% market sharealthough it experienced a slight decrease compared to the previous quarter.

The decline can be attributed to inventory adjustments and weak demand, resulting in an expected decline of more than 5% in LTE SoC shipments and less than 5% growth in 5G SoC shipments for the Q2 2023. Analysts expect a rebound for MediaTek in the second half of the year as inventory levels stabilize.

Qualcomm grabbed a 28% market share in the first quarter of 2023. Its shipments are expected to remain flat in the second quarter of 2023 due to inventory drawdowns, which are expected to normalize in the coming quarters.

Apple, famous for its own chips, had a 26% market share. However, chipsets are expected to decline in Q2 2023 due to seasonality. Despite this, iOS outperformed the Android market and proved resilient in the face of weak demand.

Samsung experienced a slight increase of shipments during the first quarter of 2023, thanks to the launch of the Exynos 1330 and 1380 chipsets. These offerings targeted both the high-end and low-end market segments, resulting in improved sales.

UNISOCspecializing in the low-end segment, experienced a marginal increase in shipments during the second quarter of 2023, driven by increasing demand for its LTE portfolio of devices priced below $99.

Huawei Hisiliconwhich currently has less than a 1% market share, could make a comeback with a new chip for mobile phones that is scheduled to be launched in the near future.

Analysts also highlighted the positive implications of OPPO’s decision to drop its chip development plans for both MediaTek and Qualcomm, as that means one less competitor to worry about.

